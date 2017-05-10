WILKES-BARRE PA - Favored Ooh Rah was moved to the lead at the quarter by harness racing driver George Napolitano Jr. and went on to a fairly easy victory in the $30,000 Championship of the Bobby Weiss Series for trotting males Tuesday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono .

Ooh Rah and Hilarious Hero were the only two Weiss horses in this section to post three wins in their four prelims, so it seems fitting that they were 1-2 all the way around after Ooh Rah moved to the lead near the 28.1 quarter. The middle splits of 57.3 and 1:26.3 were not very hard on the victorious four-year-old altered son of Credit Winner , and when Hilarious Hero vacated the pocket to make his stretch bid, Ooh Rah still had a 28.2 last quarter in him, staving off his major rival by a length.

The 1:55 clocking lowered Ooh Rah's lifetime mark by a full second, and raised his seasonal tally to 12-6-1-0, with a lifetime bankroll of $74,200, with trainer Kathleen La Montagne sharing ownership with Donald La Montagne.

Since coming north from Pompano in mid-April, trainer Tony Dinges has posted a 27-10-2-3 record, good for a "northern UTR" of .449, including the 3-for-3 Pocono Tuesday Dinges shared with driver Jim Marohn Jr. One of their winners was the If I Can Dream mare Yes You Can, who stormed four-high on the far bend after a wild pace and hit the wire first in 1:51 in the $16,500 distaff pacing feature; another was with the Big Jim mare Tempus Seelster, taking a $14,000 subfeature in a personal best 1:50.1 - just 2/5 of a second off the overall Pocono seasonal standard of 1:49.4 set by Orillia Joe. Both of these mares are owned by Holland Racing Stable.

The third came with Dangerousprecedent, a Western Hanover mare Dinges owns, who spoiled the sophomore debut of 1-20 favorite and freshman NYSS champion Tequila Monday by opening a big lead down the back and then holding off the heavy chalk by a neck in 1:52.1, equaling her lifetime best.

PHHA / Pocono