WILKES-BARRE PA - Favored Ooh Rah was moved to the lead at the quarter by harness racing driver George Napolitano Jr. and went on to a fairly easy victory in the $30,000 Championship of the Bobby Weiss Series for trotting males Tuesday night at The Downs at Mohegan Sun Pocono.
Ooh Rah and Hilarious Hero were the only two Weiss horses in this section to post three wins in their four prelims, so it seems fitting that they were 1-2 all the way around after Ooh Rah moved to the lead near the 28.1 quarter. The middle splits of 57.3 and 1:26.3 were not very hard on the victorious four-year-old altered son of Credit Winner, and when Hilarious Hero vacated the pocket to make his stretch bid, Ooh Rah still had a 28.2 last quarter in him, staving off his major rival by a length.
The 1:55 clocking lowered Ooh Rah's lifetime mark by a full second, and raised his seasonal tally to 12-6-1-0, with a lifetime bankroll of $74,200, with trainer Kathleen La Montagne sharing ownership with Donald La Montagne.
Since coming north from Pompano in mid-April, trainer Tony Dinges has posted a 27-10-2-3 record, good for a "northern UTR" of .449, including the 3-for-3 Pocono Tuesday Dinges shared with driver Jim Marohn Jr. One of their winners was the If I Can Dream mare Yes You Can, who stormed four-high on the far bend after a wild pace and hit the wire first in 1:51 in the $16,500 distaff pacing feature; another was with the Big Jim mare Tempus Seelster, taking a $14,000 subfeature in a personal best 1:50.1 - just 2/5 of a second off the overall Pocono seasonal standard of 1:49.4 set by Orillia Joe. Both of these mares are owned by Holland Racing Stable.
The third came with Dangerousprecedent, a Western Hanover mare Dinges owns, who spoiled the sophomore debut of 1-20 favorite and freshman NYSS champion Tequila Monday by opening a big lead down the back and then holding off the heavy chalk by a neck in 1:52.1, equaling her lifetime best.
