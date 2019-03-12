Day At The Track

Matchmaker and Levy series opener drawn

11:37 AM 12 Mar 2019 NZDT
Shartin N, harness racing
Defending series champ Shartin N begins her 6-year-old season with post position No.2
Mike Lizzi Photo

YONKERS, NY, Monday, March 11, 2019 - The big girls and big boys come to play this weekend, with Yonkers Raceway hosting the opening round of both the harness racing Blue Chip Matchmaker and George Morton Levy Memorial Pacing Series.

Friday night (March 15th) finds four, $40,000 divisions of the Matchmaker for leading pacing mares, going consecutively as races five through nine.

Defending series champ begins her 6-year-old season with post position No. 2 in the final event. Tim Tetrick takes his usual seat for co-owners himself, Richard Pollucci and Jo Ann Looney-King. Keeping it in the family, Jim King Jr. trains the lass, fresh off an 19-for-24, million-dollar season.

Saturday evening (March 16th), the Levy does the Matchmaker one better, with six, $50,000 groupings (races 4 through 9) for the Free-For-All folks.

Double-millionaire 10-year-old Bit of a Legend N, the 2016 Levy winner, begins this season's marathon from behind the eight-ball in the third division. Jordan Stratton again does the honors for owner Von Knoblauch Stables and trainer Peter Tritton.

Each series offers five prelim rounds leading to the finales, both set for Saturday night, Apr. 20th .

For The Matchmaker entries click on this link.

Frank Drucker

 

