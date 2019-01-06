Orange crushes, wins six at The BigM

Andy Miller was the King of the Meadowlands Saturday night, winning six of the 13 races on the card. Here, he guides K Ryan Bluechip to victory in the featured $21,000 Preferred Handicap for pacers.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Andy Miller might be known as "The Orange Crush" but on Saturday night at the Meadowlands, anyone who referred to the harness racing driver as "Red Hot" would have been 100 percent accurate.

Miller won six times on the 13-race program, and for good measure, included among his victories was the $21,000 featured Preferred Handicap for pacers.

The 50-year-old's half-dozen got started with Surfing Tide, who scored in the second race non-winners of three pari-mutuel races pace in 1:52.1 as the even-money favorite before he scored with Joe's Bid in the next race in 1:51.4 in a non-winners of $3,500 in their last five starts pace as the 3-2 public choice.

The sixth race NW$11,500L5 pace saw another favorite as Miller got 9-5 Winning Linc up on the wire in 1:51.4, but the man clad in orange, white and black colors was only halfway done.

Win No. 4 was the big one, as in race eight, Miller put K Ryan Bluechip into a live third-over flow and stormed home to take the feature in 1:50.4 as the 5-1 third choice in the wagering.

Andy's fans got their biggest price of the night in the ninth, as Miller coaxed just enough speed out of Awesomeness to get his fifth win - at odds of 8-1 - in 1:51.2 in a NW$8,600L5 pace before completing his six-bagger in the 12th with Odds On Lauderdale, the 6-5 public choice, in 1:51.4 in a NW4PM pace.

A LITTLE MORE: Wagering on the 50-Cent Pick-5 was vigorous, with $58,083 in action taken. After favorites won four of the sequence's races, the return was $244.40. ... The 50-Cent Pick-4 topped $90,000 for a fourth straight card, taking in $92,513. After a sequence that saw winner's odds of 5-1, 8-1, 6-5 and 27-1, the payout was a healthy $4,393.05. ... All-source wagering topped $2.8 million for a third straight program, as $2,856,661 was pushed through the windows. ... Racing resumes Friday at 7:15 p.m.

By Dave Little, Meadowlands Media Relations