Jamieson triumphs in second chance

Jody Jamieson piloted two-year-old trotting filly Cambridge Kate to her second Gold Series win at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Aug. 10, stopping the teletimer in a personal best 1:57.3.

AUGUST 10, 2018 - When the two-year-old trotting fillies returned to Woodbine Mohawk Park for their third Gold Series event on Friday evening, harness racing driver Jody Jamieson had an opportunity to make amends for a decision he made in the July 15 season opener.

In that event Jamieson chose Shesa Sweetheart over Cambridge Kate and watched as the filly he had qualified and driven in one overnight event swept to victory with Louis Philippe Roy in the race bike while he settled for fourth with the pacesetting fan favourite. With Shesa Sweetheart absent from Friday's contest trainer Carl Jamieson chose to give his son a second chance at steering Cambridge Kate and the reinsman took full advantage of the opportunity, guiding the filly to her second straight Gold victory.

"I made the right choice this time," Jamieson quipped. "Actually, I didn't have any choice so I was happy that Dad gave me the call on her tonight."

Starting from Post 8 the pair trotted strongly away from the start and settled briefly in third as Royaltys Pearl took the field to a :28.3 quarter. Soon after the quarter-mile pole Jamieson sent Cambridge Kate after the lead and the filly was showing the way by the :59.2 half. Under pressure from Presto Change O around the final turn, Cambridge Kate reached the thee-quarters in 1:28.4 and then dug in through the stretch to secure a one and one-quarter length victory in a personal best 1:57.3. Angies Luckeylady closed well to be second and Presto Change O was third.

"She's just perfect really, she does nothing wrong on the track and just goes," said Moffat resident Jamieson of the fan favourite. "I had the chance to retake the lead easily tonight, so I did, and she did the rest."

Rockwood resident Carl Jamieson shares ownership of Cambridge Kate with Glengate K Farms of Erin and Dr. Robert Boyce of London, Ontario. The daughter of E L Titan and former Ontario Sires Stakes (OSS) competitor Aimees Image was a $44,000 acquisition from last fall's London Selected Yearling Sale and has recouped $85,400 through her first four starts.

While he may have missed out on a second win aboard Cambridge Kate, driver Louis Philippe Roy still made an appearance in the OSS winner's circle, guiding HP Titania Runner to victory in the second $98,800 division. The second of three winners the 28-year-old would steer on Friday's program, HP Titania Runner also marked the 1,000th career win for the native of Mont-Joli, Quebec.

Roy, who currently sits atop the OSS driver standings, eased HP Titania Runner away from Post 3 and watched from mid-pack as Petro Hall rolled to a :28.3 opening quarter. Moving steadily up the outside behind Royal Rhythm as Petro Hall carried on to a :58.3 half and 1:28.2 three-quarters, HP Titania Runner turned for home with a clear view of the finish line and powered by the leaders to a 1:57.3 victory. Petro Hall settled for second, one and one-half length behind the fan favourite, and Champagne Jane closed hard to finish third.

"She's a nice filly with a lot of speed. I had to be a little bit careful with her tonight to keep her trotting, but she wasn't tired at the end, so I hope she keeps on showing more and more," said Roy. "I'm happy for the owner-breeders. They are among the first people that gave me stakes drives while I was racing in Quebec, so to win Golds here with them is very nice."

Roy steers the daughter of E L Titan and $466,034 winner Canaco Runner for owner-breeders Claude Hamel of Ayer's Cliff and Michel Damphousse of Louiseville, Quebec and trainer Rene Bourassa of Fergus, Ontario. In two starts the filly has earned $82,600 and shares ownership of top spot in the division standings with Cambridge Kate and Petro Hall, each filly tallying 100 points in the first three Gold events.

The two-year-old trotting fillies will make their fourth Gold Series start at Flamboro Downs on September 25.

Ontario Sires Stakes action returns to Woodbine Mohawk Park on Thursday, August 16 with the fourth Gold Leg for the three-year-old trotting fillies. Post time for the program is 7:10 pm.

