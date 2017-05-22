OSS opener - Fame wins Confederation Cup

Three-year-old trotting colt Rosberg and driver Louis-Philippe Roy won the first Ontario Sires Stakes event of the season, capturing their $64,800 Gold Series division at Flamboro Downs in 1:58 on Sunday, May 21, part of the Dundas oval’s Confederation Cu

May 21, 2017 - Three-year-old trotting colt Rosberg won the first Ontario Sires Stakes event of the season at Flamboro Downs on Sunday and was immediately promoted to the head of the class in harness racing trainer Julie Walker's stable.

"He is now; if he wasn't, he is now," said the Carlisle resident with a laugh.

Rosberg and driver Louis-Philippe Roy left smartly from Post 2 in the first $64,800 Gold Series division and had opened up a 10 length lead by the quarter-mile mark, which they reached in :29. The pair continued to sail along well ahead of the field through a :57.4 half and 1:27.3 three-quarters, and although favourite Tycoon Seelster mounted an impressive late charge, Rosberg and Roy reached the finish line one length the best in 1:58. Tycoon Seelster settled for second and Resita finished third.

"The reason I came to Flamboro is because he's a handy horse, and it showed," explained Walker. "He likes to trot a half, and some of the horses don't that are faster, so it worked out good."

Walker shares ownership of the son of Manofmanymissions with Ronald Piers of Georgetown and Layhoon Chan Brunner of Etobicoke, ON. A two-time Grassroots winner as a freshman, Rosberg now boasts a lifetime record of four wins, two seconds and one third in nine starts for earnings of $115,200.

"He's done everything right, right from day one," said Walker. "He can go on any size of track, that's the nicest thing about him."

The second Gold Series division went to Dream Massive and driver James MacDonald of Guelph, ON. Starting from Post 3, the pair sat behind pacesetter Scene A Magician through fractions of :29.1, :59.1 and 1:28.2 before reaching up at the wire to record the half-length victory in 1:58.1. Scene A Magician finished second and Mister Muscle completed the top three.

Mark Steacy of Lansdowne, ON conditions Dream Massive for Michael Soehnlen of Dalton, OH and the trainer is looking forward to another productive season with the Muscle Mass colt. At two, Dream Massive was a Gold Series winner in early August and finished third in the season ending Super Final in October.

"It's kind of an open division I think, so hopefully we can have some fun with him this summer," said Steacy of the three-year-old trotting colt class.

The final Gold Series contest went to On First, who went gate-to-wire from Post 6 for driver Trevor Henry. The 1:58.1 victory was the Holiday Road gelding's first, coming in his fifth lifetime start. Shannon Henry conditions On First and the Henry's, who call Arthur home, share ownership of the trotter with David Darocy of Windsor and James Fleming of Bayfield, ON. Speedycrest finished second and favourite Lmc Mass Gem was third.

Also featured on Flamboro Downs' Confederation Cup program were three Grassroots divisions for the three-year-old pacing colts and owner-trainer Jack Darling of Cambridge and driver Jody Jamieson of Moffat, ON teamed up to win two. Both Southwind General and Frontier Seelster delivered impressive front end performances in their sophomore debuts, halting the teletimer in 1:54.3 and 154:4, respectively.

"I am hoping they're going to be Golds," said Darling of his victorious pacing colts. "They are both nice big horses, great strides on them, and we'll just see how they mature."

Sunday's win, which saw him best Heza Big Dealer and Beach Volley Ball by three and one-half lengths, was Southwind General's second lifetime. The Sportswriter son also made a victorious debut in the Grassroots program last season before moving up to the Gold Series and earning $53,850 through seven freshman starts.

Frontier Seelster hit the wire four and three-quarter lengths ahead of Rodeo Sports and co-favourite Osborne Seelster. Sunday marked the Artistic Fella son's debut in the Ontario Sires Stakes program and was his third lifetime victory in six starts.

Darling also sent out a starter in the other $18,450 Grassroots division, with Jamieson guiding The Dark Shadow to a fifth-place result behind Blackjack Seelster, Makasi, Dial The Bossman and Vintage Grand. Blackjack Seelster hit the wire three-quarters of a length on top in 1:55.2, giving driver Louis-Philippe Roy his second Ontario Sires Stakes win of the evening. Trainer Colin Johnson of Repentigny, QC shares ownership of Artistic Fella son Blackjack Seelster with Thomas Kyron of Toronto and Mac Nichol of Burlington, ON.

In the evening's finale, the $176,000 Confederation Cup, Trevor Henry returned to the winner's circle with a triumphant steer aboard elimination winner Western Fame. The pair led the field from start to finish, rolling through fractions of :26.2, :55.2 and 1:23.4 before holding off a charging Check Six for the 1:51.4 win. The other elimination winner, Sintra, finished third. Henry engineered the win for trainer Jimmy Takter and owner Brittany Farms of Versailles, KY.

The three-year-old trotting colts return to Gold Series action on June 27 at Mohawk Racetrack, while the three-year-old pacing colts make their second Grassroots start at Mohawk on June 22. Ontario Sires Stakes action will return to Flamboro Downs on Sept. 2 with the fifth Grassroots event for the two-year-old trotting colts.

