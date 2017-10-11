OSS champions to be crowned Saturday

CAMPBELLVILLE, October 10 - The 2017 Ontario Sires Stakes (OSS) harness racing season will come to a close with the $1.8 million Super Finals this Saturday (October 14) at Mohawk Racetrack.

A total of eight $225,000 championship races will be contested to decide the best Ontario sired two and three-year-olds.

The eight Super Final events have been carded as Races 2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10 and are part of a 12-race card. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Here is a quick glance at each of the eight $225,000 OSS Super Finals.

Race 2: 2-year-old Filly Trot

Kadabra Queen (PP8, Scott Coulter) is four for nine this season with all four victories coming in OSS Gold events. The Chad Milner trainee has risen to the occasion in stakes action and will be looking to add to her bankroll of $215,880 for owners Harness Horsepower Inc. and Frank Monte. She was the only horse in this division to win multiple Gold events during the regular season.

Race 3: 3-year-old Colt & Gelding Trot

Ben Baillargeon trainee R First Class (PP3, Sylvain Filion) is two for four in Gold events this season and comes into the Super Final with lots of momentum. The gelded son of Kadabra has won six of his last nine starts and during that stretch also had a runner-up finish in the Simcoe Stakes.

Magic Night (PP1, Louis Philippe Roy), Capteur De Reve (PP2, Dan Dube) and Lmc Mass Gem (PP5, Doug McNair) also each had two Gold victories during the regular season.

Race 4: 3-year-old Filly Pace

Trainer Gregg McNair is poised to clean up in this division, as he sends out the strong duo of The Joy Luck Club (PP6, Trevor Henry) and Action Majesty (PP8, Henry). Action Majesty went three for five in Gold races this season, while The Joy Luck Club, who sports an incredible 13 for 21 record this year, was two for five.

Yaris Bayama (PP10, Filion) will try to build off her victory in the most recent Gold, but has a tough post to overcome.

Race 5: 2-year-old Colt & Gelding Pace

This championship has the ability to be the race of the night. Nine different rookies won Gold events this season and all nine will be competing in Saturday's Super Final. Jimmy Freight (PP2, Jonathan Drury) and Shadow Moon (PP6, Henry) were the only two-time Gold winners during the regular season.

Race 6: 2-year-old Colt & Gelding Trot

A competitive field of nine rookies will clash in this $225,000 championship. There was no two-time Gold winner during the regular season, as six different rookies captured Gold divisions. McNair trainee T Barr (PP9, Mike Saftic) finished just ahead of Alagna student Levitation (PP8, Doug McNair) atop the standings.

Race 8: 3-year-old Filly Trot

Luc Blais trainee On A Sunny Day (PP3, Filion) is the horse to beat in this nine-horse field. The daughter of Muscle Mass is five for 10 this season and was victorious in three of five Gold events, including the most recent leg on September 27.

Race 9: 2-year-old Filly Pace

Kendall Seelster (PP2, Randy Waples) has stamped herself as a special filly over the last month and will look to add to her impressive bankroll of $426,985. The Paul Reid trainee is a four-time winner this season and has finished first or second in nine of 10 starts. Her biggest payday was a runner-up finish in the $500,000 Shes A Great Lady.

Dr. Ian Moore trainee Percy Bluechip (PP5, Henry) will be looking to take the spotlight back. The Shadow Play filly won her first four starts in impressive fashion, but has since been held winless in her last three starts.

Race 10: 3-year-old Colt & Gelding Pace

The final championship race should be a dandy, as this division has been competitive all season. The Blake MacIntosh trainee Sports Column (PP10, McNair) finished atop the regular season standings after winning two of five OSS starts.

The field of ten also includes Gold division winners Bills Fella (PP1, Saftic), Dreamfair B J (PP2, Roy), Mc Mach (PP5, Henry), Histoire Enchantee (PP6, Dube) and Nascar Seelster (PP7, Waples).

Saturday's card also features a mandatory payout on the Jackpot Hi-5 (Race 12). The carryover coming into the mandatory payout is $978,779.26.

A program proof for Saturday's card can be viewed by clicking here. Post time Saturday is 7:30 p.m.

Mohawk Jackpot Hi-5 Mandatory Payout set for Saturday

Horseplayers from all over will be locked in on Saturday’s (October 14) final-race (Race 12) at Mohawk Racetrack for the latest Jackpot Hi-5 Mandatory Payout.

The carryover heading into Saturday’s mandatory payout is $978,779.26, which is the largest pool ever carried over into a Mohawk or Woodbine Standardbred Jackpot Hi-5 mandatory payout.

The current carryover began forming on July 6 and grew until last Saturday (October 7). A total of $261,179 in new money was wagered into the Jackpot Hi-5 during Saturday’s final offering of the wager ahead of the mandatory payout.

With nearly $1 million being carried over into Saturday, the total Jackpot Hi-5 pool could reach $3 million. The last two Standardbred Hi-5 mandatory payouts (March 11, 2017 and December 23, 2016) saw $1.4 million and $2 million of new money wagered, respectively.

This Saturday’s Jackpot Hi-5 event is a Non-Winners of 3 Races or $42,000 Lifetime featuring an overflow field of 12 pacers. The purse for the event is $30,000 and all starters will receive money.

The Jackpot Hi-5 requires horseplayers to select the top-five finishers in order and features a $0.20 minimum wager and a 15 per cent takeout.

The Jackpot Hi-5 will wrap up a strong 12-race card on Saturday, which also features the $1.8 million Ontario Sires Stakes Super Finals. The top two and three-year-olds in Ontario will compete in eight $225,000 championship races.

A program proof for Saturday’s card can be viewed by clicking here. Post time is 7:30 p.m.

Mark McKelvie