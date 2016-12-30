Amanda Payson trainee takes $20,000 Open

DOVER, Del.--- Tag Up And Go, a 7-1 harness racing shot, despite finishing second last time, was best in the stretch, to win the $20,000 Open Handicap trot at Dover Downs on Wednesday, Dec. .28.

Bret Brittingham was at the controls for trainer Amanda Payson in the 1:54.1 score for owners Brian Clark and Adams Racing. Frost Free Hanover (Vic Kirby) challenged in the stretch but had to settle for second. Awsome Valley (George Dennis) was third. The Tag Up And Go victory was his 10th of the campaign and gives the Angus Hall -Tagapine gelding $118,920 won for the season.

In one of two $15,000 sub-feature 3,4&5-Year-Old trots, Tony Morgan scooted Uva Hanover along the passing lane to edge front-trotting Celebrity Pegasus (Art Stafford Jr.) at the wire in 1:53.3. Go Byem (Jim Morand), parked-out second for more than the last half mile, was a strong third.

Fresh from a wire-to-wire win in his last start, Uva Hanover, starting from post 8 moved up and then took the passing lane to victory giving Tony Morgan, Nort America's all-time second-leading winning driver, his second victory on the card. The win for the five-year-old Cantab Hall -Up Front Laura gelding trained by Linda Toscano finishes with a near six-digit season in 2016, banking $99,000, for Martin Steinberg and Stake Your Claim Stable. He now has earned $430,784 lifetime.

Steel Reserve had no trouble posting a 1:56 triumph in the other $15,000 division. Trainer Vic Kirby, who owns the Credit Winner -Iron Lass gelding with Cris Giaccio, took the early lead and led the rest of the way for his seventh win of the year while earning $74,440. Royal Becca J (Jack Parker Jr.) was a solid second. Gillie The Kid (Tetrick) was third.

Tim Tetrick had a triple while three other drivers visited the winner's circle twice; Vic Kirby, Art Stafford Jr. and Tony Morgan.