Oaks won by top filly

Three year old filly Bettor Twist won her sixth Group One harness racing event tonight when taking out the $144,000 Gr1 NZ Pacing Oaks at Addington Raceway in the hands of driver Natalie Rasmussen.

Bettor Twist ( Bettor's Delight - Twist And Twirl) got a good run on the outer and proved too strong in the run to the judge winning impressively in a 1-56.9 mile rate for the 2600m mobile event.

The Mark Jones trained La Rosa was a brave second 3/4 lengths away with a further 4 lengths back to Sweet Belle in third.

Bettor Twist sits well clear at the top of the Harness Jewels leaderboard with a big money gap back to La Rosa in second.

The Hayden Cullen trained Akuta ( Bettor's Delight - Adore To Our Dreams) claimed the $138,300 Gr2 Garrards Sires Stakes 2yo C&G earlier on the nights program also in the hands of driver Natalie Rasmussen.

Akuta beat home the stablemate Cosmic Major by 2 3/4 lengths in a 1-55.2 mile rate cementing his position as number one 2yo in the country.

