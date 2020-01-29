Obituary - Alan Playford Galloway

Alan Playford Galloway, the man who founded Australia’s most successful ever harness racing stud farm Alabar, was buried this past week shortly before his 92nd birthday – what they left behind were many memories of a versatile and colourful horseman, a leading Aussie Rules footballer in his day, a highly respected mounted policeman, later excelling in yachting, kayaking, flying his own plane, driving fast cars, and becoming a highly successful businessman through sheer hard work and a bright and active mind.

Born on March 15, 1928, his father Faulkner Galloway became General Manager of the State Bank of Australia in South Australia with the son growing up to be extremely close to his Uncle Tom (Sir Thomas Playford), the longest serving Commonwealth State Premier in Australian history, 27 years in total.

Following in his father’s footsteps at the bank was never an.option. From the time he first went to Wakerie High School (up by the Murray River) Alan knew he preferred later taking up farming. His father Faulkner was then spending some years at Waikerie as the local bank manager on his way to the very top.

When Alan ended his days at the local high school, he soon after began attending Roseworthy Agricultural College, some 90 miles from where he lived. There was no direct means of travelling between Roseworthy and Waikerie. This hiccup was overcome by the teenager often keeping his horse Ned at the college to enable him to ride all that way back home when required. .

Ned was not a retired trotter or pacer. He proudly wore the X70 brand of the noted Kidman’s having been bred at their Macumba Station. A horse with the toughness and talent of Ned was one hell-of-a-way to learn about horses at an early age.

Alan was going on for 19 when Aussie Rules football derailed his days at the college. North Adelaide, in the SANFL, had heard glowing reports about this high flying star in country football it was said would ‘walk’ into any team in Adelaide, and a recruiting officer arrived in town with promises of what he could expect if he signed up with the Roosters, the colourful name North wore with pride.

In next to no time, this six-foot plus firebrand was the key to the senior’s backline, playing a tough brand of footy that had the Adelaide media constantly naming him: ‘The iron man of football’, despite him earning several broken bones in his first couple of seasons.

When those rugged games of interstate matches between South Australia and Victoria were held in those days, he was one of the first selected. Among the Vic’s team in the early 1950’s were such forwards as Brownlow medallists Ron ‘Smokey’ Clegg (Sth Melbourne) and Fred Flanagan (Geelong).

When North Adelaide won the 1952 premiership, the club’s official program for that day provided pen pictures of their leading players. Written beneath a picture of Alan Galloway were the words: Alan Galloway is a hard-hitting and tenacious defender when heading up the team’s backline.

No Adelaide or Melbourne footballer then made much money out of the game like they do today. This meant they all had a second job. Alan wanted to be close to horses, so on moving to Adelaide to live, he became a member of the South Australian Mounted Police. He never minded the big nights at Wayville trots being one of the two who usually attended to help keep the thousands who turned up. He also helped break-in new greys to become part of the police squad.

Being a tall and good looking sportsman, Alan was looked on as a good catch by a number of female supporters of the Roosters. The one who finally did the catching was an attractive hairdresser named Barbara Day. When finally popping the question to her, it was not such a case of her marrying a champion sportsman, as Barbara actually hailed from a well known pioneering family of Adelaide that in the mid-1800’s owned much of the land in the new suburb of North Adelaide. The Day’s have roads and other milestones named after them in Adelaide today.

Surprisingly, it was on the Day’s side of the family that the first member of the two families became involved in harness racing. This was Barbara’s father, a farmer out at Bolivar, who with his brother Len opened a stud farm with two sires about the time World War 2 came to an end. It was a business deal to try and boost the numbers with the war having left a shortage of young horses, but his sires left much to be desired.

A recent photo of Alan and Barbara Galloway

The couple would have three children – two daughters Julie and Greer, and an only son named Alan Thomas Galloway. All three were great around the home and the farm, as Alan had worked hard to develop a dairy farm, building it to having upwards of a hundred cows. He added to this work a delivery round, calling on dozens and dozens of householders around Mt Barker, with Alan usually driving the vehicle with two of his kids filling up milk for the householders.

Of the many bad injuries he suffered playing football, none were as serious as what occurred early in 1955 to his back. It required neurosurgery, a delicate operation then in its infancy working on the spine. Even today it remains a last option, as in stapling of the spine usually has the patient losing two or three inches in height.. His football days were virtually over. A second such operation would follow 25 years later, with Alan’s height then becoming less than six feet.

His first standardbred was Barker Boy, a horse that won numerous races. Several years later he purchased the broodmare Grand Potts, a half-sister of Ketchil, that would produce the outstanding Sheffield Globe. He was on the right track, as when he bred Grand Potts to Aachen, it produced a handsome colt that Alan broke in himself.and knew it was very good.

When thinking of a name, they agreed to name it after their property they had recently thought up. This came to be by using the first three letters of Alan, then joining this to the first three letters of Barbara, which gave them ALABAR. They decide to use this as part of the colt’s name – Bold Alabar. It became an outstanding young pacer winning many races before they accepted a big offer from owner Bert Whirburn, the best pacer top Melbourne reinsman Neville Gath said he ever drove.

Three generations of Galloways - Alan senior, Alan Junior and young Thomas all on on bikes in Thailand

Alabar first became a stud farm as part of their dairy farm when securing the colonial-bred Stepping Chief to stand there. This pacer at one stage had won 16 races in a row. It stood just the one season for them as during that first year, Alan had a visitor to the farm in Kiwi Noel Simpson who was buying stallions in North America for not much money, then either selling them or leasing them to Australian stud farms.

Alabar decided to give Simpson’s imports a go, and the next season they stood Leopard Hanover (Torpid) and Trainer Hanover (Tar Heel). Both were good enough to have several breeders from Victoria crossing the border to use these sires.

It was the next stallion Simpson sent him that hit the jackpot. This was Golden Adios, the very first son of Adios to come to Australia. It was a real winner with our mares. Among the winners Alan bred was Sovereign Adios that he sold to owners at Bendigo where this horse later sired the mighty Popular Alm.

When a property came up for sale at Nairne in the second year of the horse breeding at the dairy farm, they drove the eight miles over to Nairne to look at it, finding this to be far more suitable for horse breeding than where they were at Mt. Barker. Selling off all dairy cows, sheds and the house and property, they moved across to Nairne where breeding standardbreds had Alabar Farm up running with several sires, all from North America.

When Alan Jnr wanted to go overseas to see how stud farms in North America and France operated when he was 18, he spent most of Australia’s cold winter months overseas, returning to South Australia having learned a great deal when away. His father was so pleased to greet him on return that he went in partnership with the boy with the first Porsche 930 Turbo to be imported to Australia.

Many years later Alan Thomas Galloway would return the complement to his father when Alan was to celebrate his 89th birthday. Flying in to Sydney from Thailand where he had been living for 12 years, the son collected a $200,000 Mercedes Sports as his gift to his father. That day Alan Snr again displayed his sense of humour when he had the car’s exhaust blow out all the candles on the cake.

The many trophies gain by Alabar bred horses over the years.

Only recently the father and son agreed they would buy a horse at the February yearling sales they would race together for the first time. But the usually good health of his father took a turn, with doctors later stating how his heart had simply given up.

Max Agnew, the Victorian author of numerous books on harness racing, has almost ready for release a book on the two Alan Galloways with many colourful stories about ALABAR and the breeders who support them. It runs to more than 500 pages, so look for it in May.