Obvious Blue Chip wins again at Tioga

Obvious Blue Chip (Scott Zeron) and Roaring To Go (Brett Miller) each captured a leg of the New York Sire Stakes (NYSS) for harness racing sophomore pacing fillies at Tioga Downs Monday afternoon (September 4).

Obvious Blue Chip (Roll With Joe) would win the first division of the NYSS ($60,200).

Tequilla Monday (Brett Miller) would control all the early fractions :27.1, :55.0, 1:22.1. Obvious Blue Chip ($4.40), who won the Empire Breeders Classic two weeks ago, came out of the pocket at the top of the stretch and blew by to win in 1:50.2.

Tequilla Monday (American Ideal) would hang on for second, Artrageous (Mark MacDonald) finished third.

Obvious Blue Chip, who is owned by NFG Racing Stable with Stephen Klunowski and trained by Mark Steacy, would win for the fifth time this year.

Roaring To Go ( Art Major ) would take the second division of the NYSS ($61,300).

Clear Idea (Mark MacDonald) laid down all the early fractions :27.3, :56.3, 1:24.1. Roaring To Go ($6.80) would follow in the pocket the whole way. Planet Rock (Jason Bartlett) would come up first over to battle for the lead at the top of the stretch.

Roaring To Go, who is owned by Frank Chick and trained by Kevin Lare, would come out of the pocket and go three wide charging to the front to win for the ninth time in her career, getting the mile in 1:51.4.

Planet Rock ( Rock N Roll Heaven ) would finish second. Clear Idea ( American Ideal ) had to settle for third.

Live racing returns to Tioga Downs on Friday (September 8) at 6:50 p.m.

For more information go to www.tiogadowns.com

John Horne for Tioga Downs