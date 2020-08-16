Odds On Osiris wins $250,000 Carl Milstein

Last year's Indiana Sire Stake Champion, Odds On Osiris, left the Hoosier State for the first time to compete, and made it count by winning the $250,000 Carl Milstein Memorial at MGM Northfield Park.

Odds On Osiris left from post two to take the initial lead before relinquishing the top to #8 Ocean Rock (Dan Noble).

"My plan was to try and hold position around the one (Catch The Fire), but he didn't get out that strong," explained driver Peter Wrenn. "Then I had the lead and controlled the decision from there."

Odds On Osiris was content receiving the garden trip through fractions of :26, :55 and 1:22.1. Wrenn pulled Odds On Osiris in the final turn and he battled Ocean Rock to the wire, eventually besting him by ¼-length in 1:50.1. The clocking represents a new lifetime mark for Odds On Osiris.

Odds On Osiris ( Rockin Image - Antigua Hanover - Somebeachsomewhere) is owned by Odds on Racing of Boca Raton, Florida.

Saturday's victory is the ninth score for Odds On Osiris. The win brings the Melanie Wrenn trainee's earnings to $500,395.

Following in succession after Odds On Osiris were: Ocean Rock (Dan Noble), Stanford Court (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.), Chief Mate (Scott Zeron), Manticore (Chris Lems), Elver Hanover (Chris Page), Catch The Fire (Mike Wilder) and Slippin The Clutch (Aaron Merriman.

Odds On Osiris returned $15.00 to win.

In the race before the Milstein, Sectionline Bigry captured the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace. The Ohio-sired event by invitation began in 2016.

Sctionline Bigry was another pocket sitting winner, leaving from post five to sit behind #6 Bllack Hole (Ronnie Wrenn Jr.) untils1r the top of the stretch. Driver Tyler Smith called on him for pace and he won by a neck in 1:49.2.

Steve Bauder trains Sectionline Bigry for Harold Lee Bauder of Delaware, Ohio.

Highlighting the evening's Ohio Sires Stake events, Action Uncle remained undefeated by winning in 1:55. The sophomore trotting colt by Uncle Peter is now a perfect six-for-six this year for owners Carl Howard, Joyce Mc Clelland and Larry Wills, trainer Virgil Morgan, Jr. and driver Brett Miller.