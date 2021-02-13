Off N Gone lives up to her name

Off N Gone (NZ) ( Somebeachsomewhere ) lived up to her name in emphatic fashion to win the $150,000 Listed NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace (1980m) at Addington on Friday night.

The Robert Dunn-trained pacer made light work of the power of mid-race that a wide barrier draw forced her to do before she was off and gone from her rivals to take out the lucrative feature by four and a half lengths.

Off N Gone was caught wide in the early stages of the NZB Standardbred Harness Million Final before driver John Dunn worked her forward to the parked position.

Racing without cover for the entire 1980m event took no toll on the classy filly as she burst to the lead on the home turn and scorched to victory with fast closing sectional times.

Off N Gone came into the NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace in outstanding form.

The three-year-old ran to two impressive victories at last month’s two-day meeting at Nelson before she charged into third after being held up in her latest run at Addington.

Now a Harness Million winner, Off N Gone has earned a shot at Group One glory in the Northern Oaks at Alexandra Park.

“It was a great win, she drew wide and did plenty of work and she ran a great time,” Robert Dunn said.

“She has always been a lovely filly, we have always liked her.

“I thought her two runs at Nelson were terrific and she has just come on from there.

“She will head to Auckland now for the Cadeceus Club Stakes and then go on to the Northern Oaks.”

Off N Gone stopped the clock in the NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace in the scintillating time of 2-23.9, producing a 1-56.9 mile rate.

Off N Gone was followed across the line by With Grace (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) in a Robert Dunn stable quinella.

The Woodend Beach trainer qualified four runners for the NZB Standardbred Harness Million 3YO Fillies Pace with Shankia (NZ) ( Bettor’s Delight ) finishing fifth and Passion And Power (NZ) ( Art Major ) finishing eigth.

Avana (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) ran third behind the Dunn trained quinella makers to complete her second placing in an NZB Standardbred Harness Million Final.

Breeder-owners Brent and Suzanne Williams and Gary Woodham offered Off N Gone at the 2019 NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sales where she was knocked down for $37,000.

The filly’s dam Kabet (NZ) (Bettor’s Delight) had already proved to be a broodmare gem, becoming a stakes-winning producer after Off N Gone’s victory in Friday night’s race.

Off N Gone’s half-brothers Take A Bet (NZ) ( Mach Three ) and Above N Beyond (NZ) (Art Major) have both been multiple race winners.

A half-sister to Off N Gone and full sister to Above N Beyond will be offered at the 2021 NZB Standardbred National Yearling Sale.

The filly will go through the ring as Lot 382 at the Christchurch session on Wednesday February 17.

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale Calendar

Auckland Parade at Karaka: Saturday 13 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Auckland Sale of Pacers & Trotters: Sunday 14 February 2021, 12PM (NZT)

Christchurch Parade & Sale of Trotters: Monday 15 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Christchurch Sale of Pacers: Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)