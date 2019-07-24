Ohio Breeders launch new website

The Ohio Harness Horse Breeders Association is proud to announce the launch of their new harness racing website

The adaptive and responsive internet platform will allow harness horse people to easily access information about the upcoming annual Ohio Selected Jug Sale, which is slated for Friday, September 13, 2019 at the Brave Horse Equestrian Center in Johnstown, Ohio.

This year's sale will feature over 200 yearlings by Ohio sires Pet Rock, Cash Hall, Uncle Peter, Racing Hill, Triumphant Caviar, Rockin Amadeus, Western Vintage, My MVP, Big Bad John, McArdle and many more.

Ohio Breeders president Randy Haines noted, "We are excited to bring this new level of information access to the breeders, owners and trainers in Ohio. Since everyone these days has their phone in their hands...we want people to find our sale yearlings at the touch of a button!"

For decades, the Ohio Select sale has been the first stop for owners and trainers to acquire top State-bred harness racing performers. This year will be no exception as the Ohio Select sale has sold hundreds of Ohio Sire Stakes winners and dozens of Super Night Champions.

Current standouts include, but are not limited to: ROSEMARY ROSE p,1:50.3f--'19 ($496,867); QUEEN OF THE PRIDE p,2,1:52.4f, 3,1:51.1f--'19 ($460,479); ROSE RUN SYDNEY 4,1:54.1h ($554,643); FRASER RIDGE 4,1:52.1f ($522,479); World Champion ROCK CANDY p,3,1:50.2f--'19 ($305,626); PURE CHANCE p,3,1:54.2h--'19 ($148,896); BIG BOX HANOVER 2,1:57.4f--'19 and ELVER HANOVER p,2,1:53.3h--'19, etc.

The website includes directions and maps to the Brave Horse Center auction site and links to area hotels are posted along with an archive of sales results from previous years. In addition to the sales roster, yearling video links and a PDF digital catalog will be linked for on-line viewing, when they become available.

A social media, facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/OhioHHBreeders/ is also up and running, which will feature current and former Ohio Sire Stakes winners and performers, as well as news, links and updates from farms and consignors.

The Ohio Harness Horse Breeders Association is a cooperative of Buckeye State equine nurseries dedicated to the promotion and growth of Ohio Standardbreds, and include: Abby Stables, LTD., Cool Winds Farm, Dublin Valley Farms, Hickory Lane Horse Farm, LMN Bred Stables, Inc., Midland Acres, Inc., Rose Run Farm, Spring Haven Farm, Steiner Stock Farm, Sugar Valley Farm and Winterwood Farm.

For additional information, contact Laura Nault at Ohio Harness Horse Breeders, 17605 Clarks Run Rd., Mount Sterling, OH 43143. Email: LJNault@gmail.com.

By Chris Tully for the Ohio Harness Horse Breeders Assoc.