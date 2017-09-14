Ohio Sires Stakes Championships by the numbers

The richest night in Ohio harness racing history was recorded Sept. 2 at Scioto Downs when that evening's Super Night program sported more than $2 million in purses, highlighted by eight $250,000 Ohio Sires Stakes contests for Ohio-sired 2- and 3-year-old trotters and pacers of both genders.

The Ohio Sires Stakes provides youngsters sired by a stallion standing in the Buckeye State, and registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission (OSRC), an opportunity to race in the four-leg, $40,000-per-division series, culminating with $250,000 Championships. Drivers, trainers, owners and breeders of winning horses are all rewarded for their efforts via the prestigious OSS Championships, both directly and indirectly.

Stallion Stats

The pacing stallion McArdle -who stands at Hickory Lane Farm in Findlay, OH-had the most contestants in the pacing championships, with eight of his foals going postward. That number includes a pair of 2-year-olds and six 3-year-olds. The Panderosa -who stands at Marvin Raber's farm in Baltic, OH-was represented by five foals, including two freshman and three sophomore side-wheelers.

As well, Big Bad John and Pet Rock (both standing at Midland Acres, Bloomingburg, OH) each had four of their progeny competing, while the ill-fated Dragon Again (who stood at Sugar Valley Farm, Delaware, OH until his death earlier this year) was represented by three 2-year-olds. Art Official (Midland Acres) and Manhardt (standing at Dublin Valley Farms, Fredericksberg, OH) each had one 2-year-old and one 3-year-old in OSS competition that night, while the exported Foreclosure N had a pair of freshmen pacers vying.

Believeinbruiser , Charley Barley , Santana Blue Chip , Woodstock , World Of Rocknroll and Yankee Cruiser all had one foal each in an OSS event.

World Champion trotting stallion Triumphant Caviar (standing at Abby Stables, Sugarcreek,OH) held his own in the trotting ranks, with seven of his foals battling in the OSS Championships-with one 2-year-old and six 3-year-olds. Dejarmbro (Hickory Lane Farm) had one freshman and four sophmore trotters sparing, with Manofmanymissions having six 2-year-olds racing. Three 2-year-olds and one 3-year-old foal by Break The Bank K (Midland Acres) went postward as well.

The stallions Cash Hall , Full Count and Victory Sam were all represented by two foals each in the OSS Championships, while And Away We Go , Big Rigs , Deep Chip , Iron Duke , My MVP and Stormin Norman all had one foal each in competition.

OSS Championship winners Impinktoo and Mission Accepted were both sired by Manofmanymissions , while Triumphant Caviar sired Champions Fraser Ridge and Rose Run Sydney. Dragon Again sired the winning Seeing Eye Single; Champion Bad Girls Rule was sired by World Of Rocknroll ; the winning Pistol Packin Mama is by The Panderosa , and Champion Drunk On Your Love by Foreclosure N .

Favorites Prevail

Six winners of the OSS Championships were favorites: 2-Year-Old Colt Trotting Champion Mission Accepted and 3-Year-Old Colt Pacing Champion Drunk On Your Love were each 8-5; Seeing Eye Single, the 2-Year-Old Colt Pacing Champion, was 2-1; Rose Run Sydney, 3-Year-Old Filly Trotting Champion, was 4-5; Fraser Ridge, the 3-Year-Old Colt Trotting Champion, was 1-5; and Pistol Packin Mama, the 3-Year-Old Filly Pacing Champion, was 6-5.

Impinktoo, the 2-Year-Old Filly Trotting Champion, had the longest odds of any of the Super Night Champions, leaving the gate at 14-1, while 2-Year-Old Filly Pacing Champion Bad Girls Rule was sent off at odds of 7-2.

Trainers

Conditioner Jim Dailey harnessed two OSS Champions-Impinktoo and Bad Girls Rule, as well as second-place finisher Rockathon and third-place finisher Scotch McEwan-from four starters. Trainer Chris Beaver tighened the girth on eight Super Night starters, including the winning Fraser Ridge, with Gabbyloosechange second; Red Storm and Buckeye Boss each fourth; and Sesame and Bamaslastchance each fifth.

Trainer Ronnie Burke sent out four pacers, winning the 2-Year-Old Colt Championship with Seeing Eye Single, while Baron Remy was third in the 2-Year-Old Filly Pacing Championship, as was Rosa's Touch in the 3-Year-Old Filly Pacing Championship.

Ten pacers went postward from the Brian Brown stable in OSS Championship, with 44-1 Dragonology finishing third; Rock On Creek fourth; and Slick Mick fifth in the 2-Year-Old Colt Pacing Championship. Barnabas was fourth and Lightning Onmyfeet fifth in the 3-Year-Old Colt Pacing Championship.

Drivers

Danny Noble won two Championship events; first with Bad Girls Rule in the 2-Year-Old Filly Pacing Championship in 1:54.3 and then in the 3-Year-Old Colt Pacing Championship with Drunk On Your Love, who was timed in 1:53.

Second Isn't Bad Either

Perhaps the most interesting horse of the night was Bourbon And Barley-who finished second at 48-1 odds in the 3-Year-Old Filly Pace Championship to the winning Pistol Packin Mama in 1:53. This daughter by Charley Barley had career earnings of $143,105 prior to Super Night, and has only one win lifetime from 18 starts-a victory in the first leg of the OSS at Miami Valley Raceway earlier this season on May 1 in 1:56. In seven starts at two she never visited the winner's circle and still earned $107,870 for owner Kenneth Kohut of Independence, OH. Her career earnings now stand at $205,605-a testament to the money-making opportunities for owners that invest in an Ohio-bred harness horse. As well, to those fans who invested in her abilties in the Championship, she returned a wopping $50.60 to place.

Ohio Sires Stakes action wraps up on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Northfield Park, when eight $50,000 Consolations will be contested at the "Home of the Flying Turns."

Kimberly Rinker

