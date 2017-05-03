Fillies kick off 2017 Ohio Sires Stakes Season

Official Kisser amassed $22,387 at two and upped her career earnings to $46,857 with this latest win

Seven $40,000 divisions of sophomore harness racing fillies kicked off the 2017 Ohio Sires Stakes season on Monday (May 1) at Miami Valley Racetrack . Three divisions of diagonally-gaited distaffs battled along with four divisions of female side-wheelers on a blustery and severely windy afternoon.

Bourbon And Barley, a 3-year-old daughter by Charley Barley , picked the right time to break her maiden as she romped to a 1:56 score in the third division of filly pacers. Trained by Kent Sherman for owner Kenneth Kohut of Independence, Ohio, Bourbon And Barley (Tony Hall) grabbed the lead away from Berazzled (Peter Wrenn) and never looked back, tripping the quarter timers in :57.3 and 1:25.4; holding off the late-charging Woo’s Princess (Danny Noble) by a head at the wire.

A winner of $107,870 as a freshman despite never having won a race, Bourbon And Barley now has $129,910 in her coffers from ten career starts. She was bred by Ohioans Lisa Ezzo and Marion Beachy.

Chris and Johanna Beaver’s Gabbysloosechange got a perfect steer by Danny Noble to take the first $40,000 OSS trot in 1:57.2. The sophomore daughter by Triumphant Caviar -Gabby’s Creditcard— Credit Winner upper her lifetime bankroll to $24,500 with the win; her second straight triumph of her brief career. Purple Sona (Kurg Sugg) was second—two lengths behind the 2-1 winner—while Away My Baby (Chris Page) grabbed third place honors in a race that saw Gabbysloosechange secure the lead early and hold on with little effort.

Longtshot Official Kisser (Jason Brewer) used a swift late brush to prevail by nearly four lengths over six rivals in the first OSS pacing division. Jeff Brewer trains the Art Official lass, who was timed in 1:56.2 with her decisive victory. Owned by the Eleven Star Stables of Portland, IN, Official Kisser amassed $22,387 at two and upped her career earnings to $46,857 with this latest win—the fourth of her career in 15 starts. Spring Haven Farm bred this filly.

Urban Mare (Ronnie Wrenn, Jr.) finished third but was placed second, with Rosa’s Touch moved up from fourth to third for driver Mike Wilder. Favorite Type A Grey who led nearly the whole way, faded to fourth for Chris Page.

Brewer was back in the winner’s circle with Rose Run Sydney in the second division of trotting fillies, as she upset 2-1 favorite Let’s Get Started (Josh Sutton). The Steve Carter-trainee notched her first victory of the season in 1:57.4 by overtaking the aforementioned Let’s Get Started in the late going to win by 2½ lengths.

Bred by the Rose Run Farm, the winner of $105,817 lifetime is owned by her trainer, Adam Friedland of Brooklyn, NY and Rbr Racing LLC of Ashland, Ohio. Bamaslastchange (Aaron Merriman) got up for third.

Trace Tetrick and Pistol Packin Mama didn’t disappoint their backers as the 2-1 favorite romped over her competition in her $40,000 pacing division to draw off by 4½ lengths in 1:54.1. A winner of $36,500 lifetime, Pistol Packin Mama is by The Panderosa —Art Debut— Artiscape and earned $12,750 at age 2, before debuting this season at Miami Valley. Bred by Brian Doyle of Ontario, this was Pistol Packin Mam’s second straight career victory for trainer Tyler George. Herres Stable of Bellbrook, Ohio, own the filly, who bested rivals Bye Bye Felicia (Chris Page) and third-place finisher Big Bad Jane (Danny Noble).

In the final $40,000 OSS division for 3-year-old trotting fillies, Chim Swift (Aaron Merriman) gamely surged by Sawmill Road (Sandy Beatty) in the finals strides to win in 1:57.3. The daughter of Triumphant Caviar wore down her rival, getting a neck in front at the wire and upping her career earnings to $121,470. Chris Beaver trains the filly for owner-breeder Wilbur Lang, and was impressive in victory, coming off a 1:57.3 qualifier at Spring Garden Ranch in Florida. Amuse’s nabbed the third-place prize for driver Tony Hall.

Rose Run Skyler gave an impressive showing in her fourth career start, winning the final $40,000 OSS Filly Pace in 1:54.4 for driver Aaron Merriman by 4½ lengths. The Derek Watiker trained daughter of The Panderosa took the lead at the :55.4 half from Jaye’s A Lady (Tyler Smith) and jogged to her second career victory, pushing her lifetime earnings to $28, 125 for owner Lionel Ray Watiker of Zanesville, Ohio. Cam’s Little Bit (Kyle Ater) was second with Mctravisty (Jason Brewer) third behind the Rose Run Farm-bred victress.

Ohio Sires Stakes action continues this afternoon at Miami Valley Raceway, with seven $40,000 divisions for sophomore pacing and trotting colts and geldings.

Kimberly Rinker