Ohio Sires Stakes season kicks off

The Ohio Sires Stakes (OSS) revised 2020 schedule begins this evening at Scioto Downs and continues Saturday night, June 12 at Northfield Park with first round action for harness racing 3-year-old trotting and pacing colts and fillies.

A pair of $50,000 contests for 3-year-old filly pacers and a trio of $40,000 bouts for 3-year-old female trotters kick off the OSS action at Scioto. Fifteen pacers and 26 trotters will go postward over the five-eigtht's mile oval with a first race post time of 6:30 pm, ET.

In the trotting ranks, Uncle Peter has eight foals competing, while Manofmanymissions and T riumphant Caviar are represented by three foals each. Stallions represented by two foals each include Break The Bank K , Cash Hall, My MVP and Team Six and those Ohio-registered sires with one foal each in these OSS contests are And Away We Go , Coraggioso , Deep Chip and Dejarmbro .

Kikimora, who captured her $300,000 Championship as a freshman last season, returns to battle in the first OSS trotting test (Race 6) this evening for trainer and co-owner Chris Beaver and co-owner/breeder Sandra Burnett. A winner of $210,196 in 2019, Kikimora finished third in her first start this year, a Scioto overnight on May 27. Aaron Merriman gets the nod from the two-hole.

Also going postward and making her seasonal debut in the second trotting division (Race 11) for trainer Jason McGinnis is Globetrotting. This brown filly, who was bred by Steiner Stock Farm, was second to Kikimore in last year's OSS Championship and earned $151,582 for Thestable Globetrotting. Trace Tetrick drives from post nine.

Stallions Big Bad John and Pet Rock are represented by three foals each in the pacing divisions, while two have been sired by McArdle . Dragon Again , Feelin Friskie , Major Stone , Mister Big , Western Vintage , We Will See and Yankee Cruiser each have one foal racing in these events.

Beautiful Beach, who finished second in the freshman OSS Championship last year, starts from post two in the first pacing division (Race 2). Trained by Tyler George for owners Tom Lehmann and Hollie Hiser, Beautiful Beach earned $145,675 last season and took a 2-year-old mark of 1:53.2 at Scioto en route to an Ohio State Fair Stakes triumph.

At Northfield on Saturday, four $50,000 OSS divisions spotlight colts and geldings of both gaits, with a first race post time of 6 pm, ET. A total of 13 trotters and 18 pacers passed the Northfield entry box this week. Ohio-registered sire Uncle Peter is represented by four foals, with Wishing Stone and Triumphant Caviar sporting two foals each. Other diagonally-gaited sires with one foal each competing include Break The Bank K , Broadway Hall , Dejarmbro , Manofmanymissions and Knight Of Intrigue .

Action Uncle, who captured his $300,000 OSS 2-Year-Old Championship over the Northfield dirt last season, carries the hopes of owners Carl Howard, Joyce McClelland and Larry Wills postward. Trained by Virgil Morgan, Jr., this Uncle Peter colt has earned $231,075 to date and will have regular pilot Brent Miller in the sulky from post three in Race 3. Bred by Kenneth Sommer, Action Uncle took a winning mark of 1:53.4 in his lone start this season at Scioto Downs on May 27.

Among pacing stallions, both Big Bad John and Pet Rock have four foals competing, while Dragon Again is respresented by three contestants and Rockin Amadeus by two. Other side-winding sires represented by one foal each are Bigrisk , Gunthatwonthewest , Mr Wiggles , Nob Hill High and Western Vintage .

Sandra Burnett's Ocean Rock is the clear standout among these sophomore pacing colts. Trained by Christi Noble, this bay homebred gelding earned $156,377 last season and finished second in the $300,000 OSS Championship. In his seasonal debut, he captured a Scioto overnight on May 30 in 1:52.3. Danny Noble drives from post six in Race 11.

Three-year-olds will return to battle in OSS Leg 2 the weekend of June 26-27 at these same venues. Foals are eligible to the rich Ohio Sires Stakes program based on their breeding, as their sire must be registered with the Ohio State Racing Commission (OSRC) during year of conception.

