Ohio Sires Stakes spotlight speedy fillies

Pistol Packin Mama rocked to a 1:52.1 new lifetime mark in the first of three $40,000 Ohio Sires Stakes -Leg 3 contests on Saturday night, Aug. 12 before a jam-packed Northfield Park harness racing crowd.

The Tyler George trainee, a daughter of The Panderosa , out of the Artiscape mare Art Debut, was the 1-5 public's favorite handled by Trace Tetrick.

"She's a very classy filly who just continues to improve," Tetrick--one of Hoosier Park's leading reinsmen--noted.

Owned by the Herres Stable of Bellbrook, OH, Pistol Packin Mama upped her career earnings to $107,750 and now has seven wins and four seconds in 11 lifetime trips postward. She was bred by Ontario's Brian Doyle.

Libby's Idea, a 30-1 longshot, was second for Aaron Merrian, while 25-1 shot The Lady Vanishes was third with Ryan Stahl I the sulky.

It's rare that Ronnie Wrenn, Jr., drives a 30-1 longshot--especially at Northfield Park--but he did just that, getting Zoe Ellasen home under the wire first in the second OSS division (Race 8) in 1:52.1. Wrenn, Jr., says the sophomore pacing filly is improving with each start.

"She really hasn't raced up to what we thought was her potential this season prior to tonight," said Wrenn, Jr. "But I think Ron (Trainer Potter) has her figured out now as she just was super gutsy tonight."

Zoe Ellasen is a daughter of Santanna Blue Chip , out of the unraced Bettor's Delight mare Spring Delight. She bested 2-5 Rosemary Rose (Mike Wilder) and Gorgeous Halie, a 16-1 choice driven by Tim Tetrick. Owned by Clyde Perfect of Lawrenceburg, IN, Zoe Ellasen has seven wins, a second and six thirds in 21 career starts and $147,231 in earnings.

Last but not least, it was Jaye's A Lady who stole the show from the other OSS distaffs, pacing to a track-record equaling mile of 1:52 in the third OSS (Race 9) division for Yannick Gingras. The McArdle lass, sent off at 5-2 odds upped her earnings to 118,134 with this latest victory.

The hard-trying Type A Grey was third for Chris Page at odds of 6-1, while 15-longshot Da Vinci Artist was third with Kurt Sugg at the lines.

Jaye's A Lady now has five wins, three seconds and two thirds in 20 career starts for the Caviart Farms of Vienna, VA, who also bred the Nancy Johansson-conditioned sophomore. She is the second and most prolific foal out of the Artspalce mare Lunar Tide.

Also on the Northfield Park card, harness racing richest competitor ($7 million+), the 13-year-old Foiled Again, captured the $14,000 Open Handicap Pace for trainer Ronnie Burke and Yannick Gingras in 1:52. The son of Dragon Again posted a :27.2 final panel clocking in impressive front-stepping fashion.

In the $50,000 Myron Charna President's Pace, it was Dancin Yankee and driver Brian Sears who prevailed with a front end effort in 1:50.3. The 9-year-old son of Yankee Cruiser is trained by Josh Green for Ohioan Richard Lombardo and L&J Racing of Pennsylvania.

Downbytheseaside and Brian Sears defeated stablemate Fear The Dragon (David Miller) with a game, first-over journey that saw him sweep under the wire first in a new track record clocking of 1:49.3 in the $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial. Both 3-year-olds are conditioned by Ohio-based trainer Brian Brown and both have well over $1 million each in earnings. Downbytheseaside is a son of Somebeachsomewhere, while Fear The Dragon is a son of the ill-fated stallion Dragon Again.