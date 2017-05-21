Day At The Track

Steve Oldford wins at Follonica Italy

06:38 AM 21 May 2017 NZST
Ralph Malph KYU with Steve Oldford driving Ralph Malph KYU with Steve Oldford driving
Ralph Malph KYU with Steve Oldford driving heading for home
GAET Photo
Ralph Malph KYU with Steve Oldford driving
GAET Photo

USA’s Steve Oldford won the first of two harness racing USA vs. IT amateur trotting events at Follonica Italy over their 1400 meter course.

The first event was raced over 1600 meters autostart distance for €3,850 purse and Oldford’s Ralph Malph KYU (7g Uronometro-Edizone As-Friendly Facer) roughed it to the front around the final bend and went on to an easy 1.15.3kr victory.

Scott Woogen of the USA was second driving Prinzy Bee Power.

Oldford finished second in the next amateur race (purse €5,060, distance 2200 meters autostart) behind Polpettine, four lengths off the winning Rabat dei Greppi.

Non-amateur races on the good card were named after CKG Billings, Florida Amateur Drivers Club, Capital District Amateur Drivers and the United States Trotting Association.

Thanks to all for conducting a fine event.

 

 
 

2

16.05 - PR. TROFEO ITALIA-USA I PROVA - invito gentl E 3.850 - mt 1600 - Trio
 
 

7

RALPH MALPH KYU

  

S.Oldford

15.3

      
 

2

PRINZY BEE POWER

http://www.gaet.it/img/blank.gif

http://www.gaet.it/imglink/link_folli_a.png
 

S.Woogen

15.7

      
 

3

SBIRULINO GRAD

  

M.Gradi

15.8

      
 

4

RARA DEIMAR

  

G.F.Kersbaum

15.9

      
 

6

TIBET DEI GREPPI

  

N.Del Rosso

16.6

      
 

1

RADAMES EGRAL

  

J.Pennacchio

16.7

      
 

5

O*MAGIS EPI

  

D.Spriggs

17.3

      
   

8

TIBERIO ALEX

  

D.Orsini

R.P.

      
   
 

 

 

 
 

4

17.00 - PR. TROFEO ITALIA-USA II PROVA - invito gentl E 5.060 - mt 2200 - Trio
 
 

8

RABAT DEI GREPPI

  

N.Del Rosso

15.8

      
 

4

POLPETTINE

  

S.Oldford

16.2

      
 

6

RAJAH PETRAL

http://www.gaet.it/img/blank.gif

http://www.gaet.it/imglink/link_mariano_58x15.png
 

St.Baldi

16.4

      
 

3

NOODLES BIEFFE

  

D.Spriggs

16.7

      
 

5

RENOIR GRAD

http://www.gaet.it/img/blank.gif

http://www.gaet.it/imglink/link_folli_o.png
 

M.Gradi

16.8

      
 

2

RIENDA SUELTA

  

R.Frassinelli

17.1

      
 

7

TOMORROW ZS

  

J.Pennacchio

19.0

      
   

1

OBAOBA

  

S.Woogen

R.P.

      
 

Thomas H. Hicks

 

Includes Video See all Latest News