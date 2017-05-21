Steve Oldford wins at Follonica Italy

USA’s Steve Oldford won the first of two harness racing USA vs. IT amateur trotting events at Follonica Italy over their 1400 meter course.

The first event was raced over 1600 meters autostart distance for €3,850 purse and Oldford’s Ralph Malph KYU (7g Uronometro -Edizone As- Friendly Facer ) roughed it to the front around the final bend and went on to an easy 1.15.3kr victory.

Scott Woogen of the USA was second driving Prinzy Bee Power.

Oldford finished second in the next amateur race (purse €5,060, distance 2200 meters autostart) behind Polpettine, four lengths off the winning Rabat dei Greppi.

Non-amateur races on the good card were named after CKG Billings, Florida Amateur Drivers Club, Capital District Amateur Drivers and the United States Trotting Association.

Thanks to all for conducting a fine event.

2 16.05 - PR. TROFEO ITALIA-USA I PROVA - invito gentl E 3.850 - mt 1600 - Trio 1° 7 RALPH MALPH KYU S.Oldford 15.3 2° 2 PRINZY BEE POWER S.Woogen 15.7 3° 3 SBIRULINO GRAD M.Gradi 15.8 4° 4 RARA DEIMAR G.F.Kersbaum 15.9 5° 6 TIBET DEI GREPPI N.Del Rosso 16.6 6° 1 RADAMES EGRAL J.Pennacchio 16.7 7° 5 O*MAGIS EPI D.Spriggs 17.3 8 TIBERIO ALEX D.Orsini R.P.

4 17.00 - PR. TROFEO ITALIA-USA II PROVA - invito gentl E 5.060 - mt 2200 - Trio 1° 8 RABAT DEI GREPPI N.Del Rosso 15.8 2° 4 POLPETTINE S.Oldford 16.2 3° 6 RAJAH PETRAL St.Baldi 16.4 4° 3 NOODLES BIEFFE D.Spriggs 16.7 5° 5 RENOIR GRAD M.Gradi 16.8 6° 2 RIENDA SUELTA R.Frassinelli 17.1 7° 7 TOMORROW ZS J.Pennacchio 19.0 1 OBAOBA S.Woogen R.P.