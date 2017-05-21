Steve Oldford wins at Follonica Italy

USA’s Steve Oldford won the first of two harness racing USA vs. IT amateur trotting events at Follonica Italy over their 1400 meter course.
The first event was raced over 1600 meters autostart distance for €3,850 purse and Oldford’s Ralph Malph KYU (7g Uronometro-Edizone As-Friendly Facer) roughed it to the front around the final bend and went on to an easy 1.15.3kr victory.
Scott Woogen of the USA was second driving Prinzy Bee Power.
Oldford finished second in the next amateur race (purse €5,060, distance 2200 meters autostart) behind Polpettine, four lengths off the winning Rabat dei Greppi.
Non-amateur races on the good card were named after CKG Billings, Florida Amateur Drivers Club, Capital District Amateur Drivers and the United States Trotting Association.
Thanks to all for conducting a fine event.
|
|
|
1°
|
7
|
RALPH MALPH KYU
|
S.Oldford
|
15.3
|
2°
|
2
|
|
S.Woogen
|
15.7
|
3°
|
3
|
SBIRULINO GRAD
|
M.Gradi
|
15.8
|
4°
|
4
|
RARA DEIMAR
|
G.F.Kersbaum
|
15.9
|
5°
|
6
|
TIBET DEI GREPPI
|
N.Del Rosso
|
16.6
|
6°
|
1
|
RADAMES EGRAL
|
J.Pennacchio
|
16.7
|
7°
|
5
|
O*MAGIS EPI
|
D.Spriggs
|
17.3
|
8
|
TIBERIO ALEX
|
D.Orsini
|
R.P.
|
|
|
1°
|
8
|
RABAT DEI GREPPI
|
N.Del Rosso
|
15.8
|
2°
|
4
|
POLPETTINE
|
S.Oldford
|
16.2
|
3°
|
6
|
|
St.Baldi
|
16.4
|
4°
|
3
|
NOODLES BIEFFE
|
D.Spriggs
|
16.7
|
5°
|
5
|
|
M.Gradi
|
16.8
|
6°
|
2
|
RIENDA SUELTA
|
R.Frassinelli
|
17.1
|
7°
|
7
|
TOMORROW ZS
|
J.Pennacchio
|
19.0
|
1
|
OBAOBA
|
S.Woogen
|
R.P.
Thomas H. Hicks