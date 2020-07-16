Olivia building on dream start

If enthusiasm plays any part in success, teenage Victorian harness racing driver Olivia Weidenbach is headed to the top.

The 18-year-old started her career in sensational fashion with a winner at her first race drive at Bendigo last season-and that has obviously spurred her on to want more success.

"I always wanted to drive from when I was very young. I probably started with the horses at the Kilmore pony club when I was about four years old and then graduated to the pony trots as soon as I could," Olivia said.

"My parents Paul and Rosie have been in harness racing for a long time, and I have an older brother, Kevin, who is also a driver. And there's also all my uncles, aunties and cousins as well."

Olivia, who lives near Melton, is from the latest generation of one of Victoria's most prominent harness racing families. Her late grandparents Leli and Mary Mifsud established Grand Lodge at Kilmore.

"Mum has four sisters and three brothers, and they're all involved in the sport in some way," she said.

Olivia can recall that very first winning drive like it was yesterday.

"I was driving Smart Little Shard for a family friend in John 'Bulldog' Nicholson. I was very nervous because the horse started a warm favorite! But we got the job done okay," she said.

"Apart from mum, dad and family, I've been taught a lot by so many other people. I have been very fortunate and appreciate all the help."

After leaving school, Olivia spent time working at the David, Colleen and Josh Aiken stable at Avenel.

"I was about 16 and it was awesome. Among a lot of things, they taught me how to care for horses' legs. There's many ways to treat particular injuries and I also learnt the right techniques in wrapping them and managing them," Olivia said.

"Later I was lucky to be part of the Ben Yole team in Tasmania. In the few months I was over there, I got so much more confidence with my driving because they were putting me on up to six or seven horses each meeting," she said.

"I also drove my first ever double at Devonport which was a big thrill. I tell everyone that track is my favorite! It's fairly tight racing, but I loved it.

"I'm now working for Maree and John Caldow. I've been there since just after Christmas and they are awesome. Even their children Lauren and Matt are great in the way they support me."

Olivia's career record now stands at 10 wins and 39 placings, but there's no doubting that two Melton victories for Denis Grieve on brown gelding The Lone Dancer ( Down Under Muscles -Paula Ido (Safely Kept) didn't go under the radar.

Olivia got the pacer home on May 27 at the whopping odds of 80/1 and then repeated the dose on July 1-this time at 5/2.

"Denis has been really good to me, along with Jess and Greg Sugars, Maree and John Caldow, my cousin Monique Burnett, and others," she said.

"I just got pipped a while ago in a nice race at Melton on Our Sportscaster, trained by Maree. One of Emma Stewart's horses in Freddy Funk narrowly beat me.

"I'm out there doing my best, but the way quite a few trainers have got behind me is a bit overwhelming."

But Olivia says two of her favorite wins were for brother Kevin.

"I won on The Diamond King for him at Kilmore and then two days later I got the money with Stuart at the Elmore Boxing Day meeting," she said.

"I've got two other brothers in Billy, a truck driver, and Daniel who works as a track rider for the David Hayes stable, and while they support me, Kevin is my number one fan. So to get those two wins for him was something special - probably right up there with my very first winner."

Terry Gange

