Day At The Track

Olympia Palm Beach ready for winter training

02:05 AM 31 Oct 2020 NZDT
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print
Olympia Palm Beach logo.jpg

Boynton Beach, FL - Stall space is available at the Olympia Palm Beach (formerly the South Florida Trotting Center) for those wishing to get out of the cold this winter to train their horses in south Florida.

The picturesque all-breed equestrian center sits on 102 acres and features 14 barns totaling 399 stalls, 50 caretaker residents, a veterinarian lab and equipment maintenance building.

The property has three hot-walkers, two equine exercise pools, a newly re-surfaced 5/8th mile track, a 1/2-mile-deep sand track and a 1/2-mile straight training strip, plus a new synthetic surface show jumping ring and recent upgraded buildings and landscaping.

The training facility is just seven miles from downtown Wellington and a 40-minute drive to Eldorado Pompano Park.

It is the perfect location for any trainer who does not want to miss one day of training their horses during the winter months.

The Olympia Palm Beach is located at 7563 S State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL. For more information, contact Ann-Mari Daley at 315-225-4992 or email dandaleystable@aol.com.

Video of the farm can be seen at https://vimeo.com/127206037 .

The farm brochure can be seen at file:///C:/Users/Steve/Downloads/brochure%20Harness(1)%20(1).pdf

From the Olympia Palm Beach Training Center

 
 
Comment (...) Tweet Share Email Print

Read More News About...

Stallion Name

Next article:

Latest News
Popular
Comments
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Takter hopes Kissin ends Crown curse
31-Oct-2020 07:10 AM NZDT
It's all systems go for Chris Ryder
31-Oct-2020 03:10 AM NZDT
Harrah's ready for 37th Breeders Crown
31-Oct-2020 03:10 AM NZDT
The 'Extra Mile' dissects Breeders Crown Pick-8
31-Oct-2020 02:10 AM NZDT
Olympia Palm Beach ready for winter training
31-Oct-2020 02:10 AM NZDT
Tough test in Open Trot for Winning Legends
31-Oct-2020 01:10 AM NZDT
Tall Dark Stranger looks to repeat in Breeders Crown
30-Oct-2020 09:10 AM NZDT
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video
Make this country default

Europe

Loader

New Zealand

Loader

Australia

Loader

Canada

Loader

USA

Loader
Includes Video See all Latest News