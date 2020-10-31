Olympia Palm Beach ready for winter training

Boynton Beach, FL - Stall space is available at the Olympia Palm Beach (formerly the South Florida Trotting Center) for those wishing to get out of the cold this winter to train their horses in south Florida.

The picturesque all-breed equestrian center sits on 102 acres and features 14 barns totaling 399 stalls, 50 caretaker residents, a veterinarian lab and equipment maintenance building.

The property has three hot-walkers, two equine exercise pools, a newly re-surfaced 5/8th mile track, a 1/2-mile-deep sand track and a 1/2-mile straight training strip, plus a new synthetic surface show jumping ring and recent upgraded buildings and landscaping.

The training facility is just seven miles from downtown Wellington and a 40-minute drive to Eldorado Pompano Park.

It is the perfect location for any trainer who does not want to miss one day of training their horses during the winter months.

The Olympia Palm Beach is located at 7563 S State Road 7, Lake Worth, FL. For more information, contact Ann-Mari Daley at 315-225-4992 or email dandaleystable@aol.com.

Video of the farm can be seen at https://vimeo.com/127206037 .

