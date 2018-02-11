Olympic player is tied to harness racing past

Team USA goalie Brandon Maxwell, middle, is shown with his parents, Brad and Christina, in Prague. Maxwell plays professional hockey for a team in the Czech Republic.

Brandon Maxwell was never much into the horses.

When Brandon was young, his father was an accomplished harness-racing trainer. The Maxwells, though, lived in Ontario, and running horses outside didn’t agree with the harsh Canadian winters.

They needed an escape route. The Maxwells found one in Orlando at a renowned facility on Lee Road that has faded into history.

Ben White Raceway was a big deal. It is the reason why Brandon Maxwell’s birth certificate was signed in Winter Park and why the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team has a tie to this area.

“All he wanted to do was play hockey,’’ said Maxwell’s father, Brad. “Go to school and play hockey. That was his whole life.’’

Maxwell is a goalie with Team USA, which will play its first match Wednesday against Slovenia in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

“Being a part of the Olympic team for me is the ultimate honor and privilege you can have in sports,’’ Maxwell said by email. “It’s something you dream about from a young age.’’

The American squad is comprised of international players, collegians and players in the American Hockey League, a rung below the NHL. Maxwell, 26, is in his fifth season of playing overseas, mainly in the Czech Republic.

“Embrace it. Enjoy it. It’s an opportunity that you may never get again,’’ said Mike Eruzione, captain of Team USA’s “Miracle on Ice’’ gold-medal-winning squad in 1980. “Just go out there and have fun. You can’t play any differently because it’s the Olympic Games than you do any time you play. Don’t make the stage bigger than it should be.

“It’s still a hockey game, and you’ve got to go out and stop pucks and play the way you’ve played your whole life.’’

Maxwell started playing hockey in Canada when he was 6 or 7, several years after his father discovered Ben White Raceway.

Ben White won four Hambletonian Stakes — the sport’s equivalent of the Kentucky Derby — as a driver and a record-tying five as a trainer. White first arrived in Orlando in 1920, but he was a self-made man before then.

“He was known as the dean of colt trainers,’’ said Ben White III of Altamonte Springs, who trained horses for 53 years before retiring. “My grandfather came from Canada [to near Buffalo, N.Y.] when he was 15 years old, walked on a racetrack and got a job. He knew nothing about horses. He went from the bottom to the top.’’

In 1946, area business leaders, led by L.B. McLeod, bought the land near Lake Fairview for an equestrian site. It was dedicated in White’s honor two years later. In the facility’s heyday, White’s grandson said about 550 horses trained there from around the world, mostly from Canada.

White died in 1958.

“There was no Disney,’’ Ben White III said. “There was no nothing. There was nothing else. I can remember that part of Lee Road was dirt, from Edgewater to [U.S. Highway] 17-92. From [U.S.] 441 to 17-92 … nothing but dairy farms.’’

Some dirt turns into fertile ground.

“It was unbelievably run,’’ Brad said. “It was so great to go there. Everybody knew about it. It was tough getting into the place because it was always full. All the great horses trained there.’’

Being a part of the Olympic team for me is the ultimate honor and privilege you can have in sports.— Brandon Maxwell, Team USA goalie The raceway is known not only for the myriad championship standardbares that kicked up its dirt. It was the site where World War II hero Michael McCoy died when his B-47 aircraft crashed in 1957. The Air Force base that bore McCoy’s name is now the site of Orlando International Airport.

Ben White Raceway also left behind an Olympic hockey player who spent part of his formative years there.

How improbable is that connection?

“Never would have dreamed in a hundred years, and I grew up in Minnesota,’’ said Bill Becker, a former City of Orlando administrator who helped oversee the raceway.

Brandon Maxwell went to high school in Ann Arbor, Mich., and was a sixth-round draft pick by the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche in 2009. He instead played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League before heading to the University of Guelph, about 1½ hours west of Toronto, for one year.

“He demanded so much of himself, and through his effort, he just demanded that [teammates] work like he did,’’ Guelph coach Shawn Camp said. “He did that in a really positive way. We knew he was going to go pro at some point, and when he did, we knew he would be very successful.’’

Maxwell, 26, landed with a club in Sweden for the 2013-14 season, and with the exception of one game for the Utah Grizzlies the following season, he has remained in Europe. The Grizzlies play in the ECHL, the same league that includes the Orlando Solar Bears.

In 36 games with Mladá Boleslav BK, a Czech team, Maxwell is 14-22-0 with a 2.42 goals-against average and a .920 saves percentage this season.

“I’m knowledgeable in Czech, Swedish, Russian and French, but Google Translate has been a highly used app,’’ Maxwell wrote.

Maxwell likely will learn a few Korean words before the Olympics end Feb. 25.

“When I see stories like Brandon, it’s fun,’’ said Marco Marciano, a goalie coach who has worked with Maxwell. “At the end of the day, it’s the biggest pay, you know. You spend so much time and tell them, ‘Don’t quit. Keep going,’ and push them, and after that, they call you and say they made it. That’s huge.’’

Besides training horses, Brad coached youth hockey and in the OHL, a top junior league.

“You try to develop [players] slowly and bring them along and keep them happy, so they love the game,’’ he said. “The same as the horses. The odd ones are Michael Jordan, but most of them aren’t.’’

Brad and his wife, Christina, are hopeful that Brandon plays at the Olympics, which is no certainty. Team USA is assured of games against Slovenia and the other two teams in its group, Slovakia and Russia.

Regardless of whether Brandon plays, the Maxwells are thrilled to experience such an uncommon occurrence.

It is special really, not unlike a harness-racing facility that brought his family to Central Florida in the first place.

Reprinted with permission of The Orlando Sentinel