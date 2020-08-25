Call it planets aligning, predictive numerology or just plain good fortune - but successful Melton harness racing trainer Danny Mullan will take whatever twist of fate beset he and his wife Anna at Melton last Friday.

The couple races smart square-gaiter Imperial Whiz ( Imperial Count USA-Stargo Whiz NZ ( Gee Whiz USA), a runaway victor in the $20,000 Niota Bloodstock Trot.

"On reflection, I guess it certainly could have been one for the numerologists. We sort of joked about the good signs before the race, but the signals were all there," Mullan laughed.

It all began when the gelding was allocated stall number 74-the birthday number that Mullan was due to celebrate the following day.

"We were in race seven, which is Anna's favorite number, and the horse carried saddlecloth number five, which has always been my favorite number," Mullan said.

Formguide students, however, would also have been reading the tea leaves, because Imperial Whiz did look very well placed and won accordingly by nearly 25 metres-starting the public elect at $3.20 favorite.

To watch the video replay click here

Danny and Anna Mullan with Imperial Whiz

"He doesn't always get a lot of respect, but he's raced solidly against some of the very good horses. He's probably never won that real big race, but with over $150,000 in earnings, it speaks volumes about him," Mullan said.

"He won the country trotter of the year award last season with nine wins and that was a nice thrill. We are thoroughly enjoying the ride because I haven't had a trotter for over 30 years," he said.

"I got told the horse had shown ability when he started racing in New Zealand, so we made an offer and fortunately ended up with him. What I liked was that he was gifted with speed, so we just took our time with him.

"He broke up in the Redwood at Maryborough and then chased to run fifth. I went back the next year and again ran fifth in the 3yo feature as well as the Breeders Crown final.

"In between we won some nice races. I think overall, probably 10 of his 17 victories have been under two minutes."

Mullan tends to go for "the best driver available" for Imperial Whiz, who was handled by Lance Justice in his most recent win. Others to team up with him for success have included the late Gavin Lang (3), Chris Alford (5), Greg Sugars, Jodie Quinlan and John Caldow.

Mullan himself has the distinction of driving at the old Showgrounds track, as well as Moonee Valley and Melton.

"I haven't driven a winner at Melton yet. I've still got my licence and I could have jumped on Imperial Whiz this coming Friday--but I thought better of it!" Mullan laughed.

As a youngster Mullan grew up in the western suburbs near St Albans.

"I was just a migrant kid who loved football, as well as the horses. I would go to the showgrounds and watch the Gaths, the Langs, Don Dove, Ted Demmler, Gordon Rothacker, Kevin Murray and others.

"When I was in my 20s I'd go to the Deer Park stable of the legend George Gath. I never had to clean out a box, but I did learn a lot and did fast work. It was surreal to think that in later years, I was out on the racetrack driving against those guys that I use to cheer from the fence."

The first of many winners for Mullan was with a horse that he bought out of a paddock at Strathfieldsaye, near Bendigo, named Intangible Toff. They combined to get the spoils at Wedderburn.

The Mullan stable has since produced a string of top-liners including the outstanding Victorys Phil (33 wins/$260K), Pala Royal (17 wins/$101K), Doc Hollywood, Henry Bromac, Artoc, Olympic Chance, Franco Chef, Kentucky Strike, Ark Bridge, Mister Butler and Sekan Hanover.

"We've been blessed to have had that calibre of horse. They were some absolutely quality horses and I suppose ability-wise, I'd put Pala Royal at the top. He had bad legs, but he was brilliant," Mullan said.

"Our daughter Samantha, who only recently gave up her licence, used to swim Pala Royal in a dam to keep him going. She won some country cups and other feature races on him and Victorys Phil- and she was the first lady to win some of those."

Danny, who had his last drive in a race at Melton "a few years back", said one of his favorite wins was with Victorys Phil.

"For a while there they dropped off the big money in one of our feature events, so I say tongue-in-cheek that I won the AG Hunter Plate," he laughed.

"One of my close friends in Jim O'Sullivan was also successful during this period with Our Brenray."

Danny said his current stable also includes another trotter in Hes Themightyspin.

Danny and Anna Mullan’s son-in-law Patrick Tomkinson takes the reins

"Our son-in-law Patrick Tomkinson, who just loves the industry, owns that one along with Anna and myself. Patrick wants to learn the caper and does a lot of the work," Danny said.

"The horse was a cheapie from SA, but he's shown some speed. We're still working on some issues, but he has won a race at Ballarat for us."

Mullan said while he was thrilled to see harness racing continue during the pandemic, he can't wait for it to open up.

"We are really missing the camaraderie," he said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura