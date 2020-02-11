Day At The Track

On The Ropes and Perfetto dead heat

09:42 PM 11 Feb 2020 NZDT
Preferred Dead Heat
MILTON, February 10, 2020 - The photo finish camera couldn't separate On The Ropes and Perfetto leaving Monday's $36,000 Preferred Trot at Woodbine Mohawk Park with two harness racing winners.

The dead heat finish came as Perfetto and trainer-driver Dagfin Henriksen were able to reach up in the final strides to hit the wire at the exact same moment as On The Ropes and driver Jonathan Drury. The duo trotted the mile in 1:54.1, finishing nearly two-lengths ahead of B Yoyo in third, while Odds On Amethyst rallied for fourth ahead of Hemi Seelster.

Perfetto cut an opening-quarter of :28.1, before On The Ropes made a second-quarter rush from fourth to the top. The new leader proceeded to post fractions of :57.2 and 1:26.2 prior to the thrilling stretch drive.

Both five-year-olds, On The Ropes and Perfetto had each never won the Preferred level at Woodbine Mohawk Park prior to Monday's contest.

On The Ropes is trained by Carmen Auciello and now has three wins in six starts this season for owner Percy Elkins. The Preferred victory 13th career score for the winner of over $238,000.

Perfetto improved to two for five this season for conditioner Henriksen and owner Gerald Haggerty. His latest triumph gives him 11 for his career and pushes his lifetime earnings over $277,000.

Perfetto (3) reaches up in the final stride to finish in a dead heat for win with On The Ropes (2)

A large portion of the wagering public put their support behind On The Ropes, who paid $3.20 to win as the top-choice. Perfetto returned $8.50 to win.

Live racing resumes Thursday evening at Woodbine Mohawk Park. Post time is 7:10 p.m.

Mark McKelvie

