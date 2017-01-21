On Thunder Road proves boss in Cochran Cup

On Thunder Road breaks the Ballarat track record winning the E.B. Cochran Trotters Cup for Darren Hancock.

It looks as though the Victorian Summer of Glory Carnival is going to be lots of fun for harness racing trainer/driver Darren Hancock.

The astute horseman has seven-year-old gelding On Thunder Road absolutely flying and tonight they combined to give nothing else a chance in the E.B. Cochran Trotters Cup at Ballarat.

The son of Bettor's Delight – a sire better known for his pacing production prowess – worked to the front early in the 2200-metre Group 2 feature and always travelled well, producing a superb performance to break the track record – a 1:58.2 mile rate – to defeat gun mares High Gait (Chris Alford) and Glenferrie Burn (Todd Matthews) in second and third placings.

Next up it’s a Group 1 double for On Thunder Road, Hancock hoping his stable star will prove the boss in the Group 1 Haras Des Trotteurs Dullard Cup next Saturday at Tabcorp Park Melton on night one of the Summer of Glory, and then the big dance – the $300,000 Group 1 Pryde’s Easifeed Great Southern Star on A.G. Hunter Cup night a week later.

“He went to the line good. I’m happy with him and he’s got plenty still in the tank,” Hancock said post-race.

“It was a good run. He’s only had a couple of runs in the last month and they’ve been spaced out, so he hadn’t run for a little while. This will be a nice blowout for the other races ahead.”

Hancock looked confident in the run and for good reason.

“Yeah, he’s a pretty hard horse to get past. He’s pretty tough,” Hancock said.

As for his Great Southern Star chances, Hancock is feeling good.

“We left him at home last year because he was still learning a bit; he’s starting to step up now,” he said.

Meanwhile, star New Zealand trotter and reigning Great Southern Star champion Speeding Spur has been nominated for this year’s GSS but a final decision on him coming will be dependent on how he pulls up after his next assignment in NZ on Thursday.

Cody Winnell (HRV Media/Communications Manager)