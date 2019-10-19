One Change continues his unbeaten run

If there were any doubts about One Change turning his stunning two year old form into his three year old career they were well and truly extinguished as he went six for six in the Sires Stakes heat.

“The fairy tale continues”said devoted strapper Ashleigh.

And it may continue next week in another Sires Stakes heat. Previous winners of heats can start but draw the outside gates automatically and a start is not certain if a full field of non winners pays up for the race.

As it happened All Stars produced the First 4 in the race-not for the first time of course but it is not a regular occurrence by any means,

“He will probably be there. Otherwise he has to run in the Flying Stakes”quipped Natalie referring to One Change’s high rating.

She played a major role in the win with a masterly front running display as always. The time of 2.26 etc was hardly setting records and Oscar Bonavena, in his brilliant demolition of a useful field later in the night went nearly the same time, albeit on a slightly better track. The sticky track was high on Natalie’s worry list before the Sires Stakes.

“He is a very good horse but it was his first start this time in and I didn’t want it to be too hard” she said after leading throughout from the ace draw.

“Put it this way we won’t be hanging around like that in the Final !”

“He was very good, right up to what I expected

There was some good news behind him too and at least one major Final threat.

Ïtalian Lad was great. He got home nice. I was pleased with that”Mark said

Tim was also very happy with Flying Even Bettor.

“That was a lot better than his last run. I expected it would be but he ran right up to the mark. He’s tough really. The final, which will be run at a much faster clip will suit him. He comes right into the upset category now”said Tim

His second placing reproduced the quinella of the Harness Jewels two year old section, a further indication Flying Even Bettor is coming right at the right time.

Virgil was a little disappointing. He didn’t have the luck in the running for a horse with a sharp final sprint but faded in the straight.

