One to go for Tetrick

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. - Driver Tim Tetrick upped his lifetime win total to 10,999, a 50-Cent Pick-5 that wasn't hit will guarantee a huge next pool and the first sub-1:50 trotter in Meadowlands harness racing history hit the winner's circle for the first time in 2019 on an eventful Friday night at the Big M.

After guiding Fox Valley Hermia to victory in the sixth race for pacing fillies and mares with a TrackMaster rating of 74.5 or less in 1:52.3, the 37-year-old Tetrick was one winner short of becoming the 10th driver in harness racing history to reach the 11,000-win plateau. He had six more chances but could not convert over the remainder of the card. Tetrick will drive next on the Saturday evening program at Woodbine Mohawk Park.

The start of the evening saw a 16-1 shot take the opener and a 22-1 chance take the second race (the CC Big Boy Sam-Skyway Billy Daily Double returned $950.00), and those winners served as the catalysts for a 50-Cent Pick-5 that was not hit. Thus, Big M management has put a $100,000 guarantee on the Saturday night Pick-5 pool, which has a carryover of $30,928.

The last two times the Pick-5 saw a carryover, the total pools were $124,773 (on Dec. 7 of last year) and $131,742 (on Feb. 22).

It was four years ago that JL Cruze became the first trotter to break the 1:50 barrier at the Meadowlands when he stopped the clock in 1:49.4. The 8-year-old gelded son of Crazed-Topcat Hall found the winner's circle for the first time in five starts this year by taking the fifth race high-end conditioned trot in 1:52.2. Driven by Corey Callahan for trainer Eric Ell, JL Cruze returned $4.80 to win as the 7-5 public choice and has now won 30-of-82 lifetime starts and banked $1,354,202.



JL Cruze hits the winner’s circle for the first time in 2019, scoring at the Meadowlands Friday night with Corey Callahan doing the driving. --Lisa Photo

A LITTLE MORE: The Can-Am Pick-4 took in $50,776 of action and those who hit it cashed in for $452.78. ... Callahan paced the driving colony with three winners, while Dexter Dunn and Eric Abbatiello had two victories apiece. ... Trainer Ell entered the night 0-for-18 at the meeting, but scored twice on the card, with Voss Volo in the third and JL Cruze. ... The fifth race 20-Cent Jackpot Super High-Five failed to result in a single-ticket winner, upping the carryover to $104,051. ... All-source handle totaled $2,452,640. ... On Saturday, the Belmont Stakes (post time, 6:37 p.m.) is the featured simulcast event. Shortly thereafter, live racing resumes at 7:15 p.m.