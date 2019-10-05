Onesmartfella, Just That

The locally trained Onesmartfella won the gold when most thought the Nuggets Final at Ascot Park today would go to either of the Canterbury raiders, Willison or Carlos Bromac.

In the great front running drive by Nathan Williamson and without too much attention from other runners, the Tintin In America gelding took out the $15,000 final by two and a half lengths from Carlos Bromac, with a head back to favourite Willison.

Onesmartfella is trained at Ascot Park by Brent Shirley and is owned by breeder John Edminstin and good mate Tony Whaanga.

Onesmartfella is out of the Lis Mara mare Kentucky Girl which won her first race, but unfortunately broke down and was retired to the broodmare paddock.

Onesmartfella which was named by Tony, is the mare’s first foal.

“He named it in the Zoo Bar at the Falls Hotel in Mataura,” Shirley said.

He said Onesmartfella was small in stature and the stable had to wait on him.

“I always knew he had speed but I didn’t know how much bottom he had. We found out last time (when he ran second after been challenged) that he had a bit of bottom.”

Shirley isn’t sure where Onesmartfella will start next but said he’ll look out for a Junior Drivers race which will be penalty free.

The win was the forty first for Edminstin as an owner. His winners include When The Music’s Over and Rowchester. He’s also part of the BBC Syndicate.



– Photo Bruce Stewart

Earlier in the day Williamson won with Pembrook Playboy who he’d thought would be a run short. But the horse showed good qualities after he lead and easily recorded his first win.

“I just thought he might have needed the run but he got away with some easy sectionals in front and that helped.”

From barrier five Williamson pushed forward and after 200 metres was in front.

“He was pretty green in front – he was running round a bit. He was a bit lazy – but when I asked him to quicken he did.”

The winning margin was four and a quarter lengths with outsider Kramer running second.

“I think he’ll improve with the run.”



– Photo Bruce Stewart

Williamson says he’ll target the Nuggets races with the three year old and look at lining up in the Cardrona Distillery/MLT Three Year Old Stakes at Gore at Christmas time, and perhaps the Supremacy later in the season.

Later in the day Triroyale Brigade also won for the stable.

He capitalised on a nice trail and sprinted too well for junior driver Mark Hurrell to beat Lawrence and Betterthanbrie both of which came home late.

Williamson says he’s expecting Triroyale Brigade to have a good season.

The winning drive was the second of the day for Hurrell who also won on the Craig Laurenson trained Dismara.

Given a great run, Dismara proved too good for thea twelve other runners in the Kubala Seeds Mobile Pace.

Placed in the outside running line, Hurrell followed Black Ops forward at the 350 metre mark and came down the middle of the track to win impressively by one and a quarter lengths.

It was the mare’s third win in forty five starts.

Meanwhile Williamson’s quality trotter Dark Horse made an appearance at the Winton Workouts yesterday racing against the pacers.

The Bacardi Lindy mare hasn’t been seen at the race track for nearly two years after sustaining a number of injuries.

“She’s come through the run nice and is sound so that’s the main thing. She’ll have another run (workout) somewhere and we’ll access where we go after that,” Williamson said.

Dark Horse holds a nomination for the Dominion Handicap.