Oney Hall drops, pops

After three unsuccessful attempts to start the year, Oney Hall found his spot and won the top harness racing condition at Woodbine Mohawk Park on Monday, Mar. 29.

Trevor Henry temporarily settled him into third through the opening quarter of 28.4 before quickly pulling out and going forward to take the lead in the Monday feature. Henry managed a 58 half and 1:27 three-quarters for Oney Hall as they looked to kick home.

Pocket-sitter Bautista (Louis-Philippe Roy) broke stride turning for home, giving the leader an easy path to victory. Oney Hall opened up a three-length gap in the stretch and outlasted a late surge from All Wrapped Up (Jody Jamieson) to win by a half-length in 1:55.2.

All Wrapped Up was second best, and Dream Nation was third. A correct $2 win ticket paid $4.20.

ONEY HALL REPLAY

Oney Hall has won 14 races from 49 attempts and earned more than $150,000 lifetime for Alan Leavitt of Lexington. Robert MacIntosh trains the five-year-old Deweycheatumnhowe gelding.

Also on the card, Alan Fair trained his first winner of the meet, conditioning Jackson Storm to a 2:00 victory in the opener. Jackson Storm, a three-year-old Kadabra gelding, broke his maiden in the effort with Chris Christoforou aboard. Kenneth Switzer celebrated his first 2021 win after The Kings Queen's (1:55.2) win with Doug McNair at the controls in the third.

Classy Carol, a three-year-old Royalty for Life filly, broke the $50,000 earnings barrier and lowered her career mark to 1:56.4 as she won the fourth; she's trained by John Bax and was driven by Paul Macdonell. Bottomoftheninth broke her maiden with a 1:55.3 victory in the seventh at the hands of Jamieson; she's a three-year-old Hes Watching filly trained by Melissa Lamoreux for Jefferson Davis of Burlington.

No Plan Intended, a Grassroots series finalist in 2020, notched his third win from three to start the season in the ninth dash. He's a three-year-old Up The Credit gelding owned by the coalition of Carl Jamieson of Rockwood, Thomas Kyron of Toronto, George Harrison of Preston, and Brian Paquet of Quebec and trained by Jamieson. Jody Jamieson drove.