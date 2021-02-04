Online registrations open

Online bidding registrations for NZB Standardbred’s 2021 National Yearling Sale held at Auckland and Christchurch are now open.

Despite international border closures, buyers using the online bidding platform can bid with confidence based on the results achieved at parent company, New Zealand Bloodstock’s, extremely successful 2020 Ready to Run Sale and Karaka 2021 National Yearling Sales Series.

The strong network implemented at the Karaka Sales Centre and Canterbury Agricultural Park will mean that buyers logged in from around the world will not miss out on their chance to secure some of the best yearlings offered in the Southern Hemisphere.

Buyers are encouraged to visit standardbred.bidonline.nzb.co.nz to register and verify their accounts 24 hours prior to the Sale, which begins at 12PM (NZT) on Sunday 14 February at Karaka.

Follow the step-by-step guide to NZB Standardbred’s online bidding platform here.

View the full video tutorial demonstrating how to use the online bidding platform here.

Should you require any assistance with NZB Standardbred’s online bidding platform, contact support@nzb.co.nz or call +64 9 298 0055.

Phone bidding is another welcomed option for buyers, for enquiries contact Bloodstock Representative Cam Bray on +64 21 737 199 or email Cam.Bray@nzb.co.nz.

or those wishing to catch all the sale day action, NZB Standardbred’s National Yearling Sale will be broadcast live on Freeview channel 200, as well as live streamed on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and NZB Standardbred’s facebook page. Presenters Michael Guerin and Greg O’Connor will also bring key highlights and interviews throughout the four days of selling.

All New Zealand-based buyers, trainers and agents are welcome to attend the physical sales in person at Auckland and Christchurch. Registration can be completed as usual on sale days at the Sale Day office, or online here.

NZB Standardbred agents and New Zealand-based trainers are also available to complete inspections on behalf of international buyers at the on-farm parades and on site at Karaka and Christchurch, with the last leg of the parade schedule in Southland available to view here.

2021 National Standardbred Yearling Sale Calendar

Auckland Parade at Karaka: Saturday 13 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Auckland Sale of Pacers & Trotters: Sunday 14 February 2021, 12PM (NZT)

Christchurch Parade & Sale of Trotters: Monday 15 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

Christchurch Sale of Pacers: Tuesday 16 & Wednesday 17 February 2021, 1PM (NZT)

All broadcast live on Freeview channel 200, on nzbstandardbred.co.nz and NZB Standardbred’s facebook page.