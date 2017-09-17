Only eight for $590,400 Little Brown Jug

It is expected to be a battle between a pair of Brian Brown trainees as Downbytheseaside and Fear The Dragon have been installed as the morning line harness racing favorites in the $590,400 Little Brown Jug, presented by the Ohio Harness Horsemen's Association, to be held Thursday, September 21st at the Delaware County Fair.

Downbytheseaside was tapped as the 2-1 choice and will leave from post 5 and will be piloted by Brian Sears in the first heat field of eight.

Downbytheseaside comes into the Jug on a 4 race win streak, and has won 9 of 13 seasonal starts, including the $500,000 Art Rooney Pace, the $500,000 Messenger Stakes, the $300,000 Carl Milstein Memorial and the $125,000 Jug Preview. He owns a lifetime mark of 1:49 2/5 and has earned just short of $1.6 million.

The Somebeachsomewhere colt is owned by Country Club Acres, Joe Sbrocco, Richard Lombardo and Diamond Creek Racing.

Fear The Dragon drew post 3 and has been made the 7/2 second choice.

The Dragon Again colt is owned by Bruce Trogdon's Emerald Highlands Farm and has earned $1.2 million during his career.

Fear The Dragon will receive the services of Delaware's all-time winningest driver, David Miller. They teamed up to win the $730,000 North America Cup, the $500,000 Max Hempt Memorial and the $400,000 Adios Pace. He was scratched sick from the $252,000 Pennsylvania Sire Stakes Final on September 3. He won a qualifying race at Hoosier Park on September 13 in 1:54 over a sloppy track.

The eight entries are the smallest number since 8 entered the 1980 Little Brown Jug won by Niatross. Only seven horses entered the 1948 (won by Knight Dream) and 1965 (won by Bret Hanover) Little Brown Jugs.

The post positions for the final heat will be determined by the official results of the $188,928 first heat. The winner of the $401,472 final heat will be declared the 72nd Jug champion.

The complete Little Brown Jug field and announced drivers:

PP Horse Sire (Driver/Trainer) Morning Line Odds

1. Funknwaffles by American Ideal (Corey Callahan/John Butenschoen) 10-1

2. Filibuster Hanover by Somebeachsomewhere (Yannick Gingras/Ron Burke) 5-1

3. Fear The Dragon by Dragon Again (David Miller/Brian Brown) 7-2

4. Miso Fast by Roll With Joe (Matt Kakaley/Ron Burke) 12-1

5. Downbytheseaside by Somebeachsomewhere (Brian Sears/Brian Brown) 2-1

6. Boogie Shuffle by Well Said (Scott Zeron/Mark Harder) 6-1

7. R J P by Somebeachsomewhere (Tim Tetrick/Ron Buke) 15-1

8. Chip Walther by Art Major (Marcus Miller/Erv Miller) 20-1

Jay Wolf