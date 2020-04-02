Only sport that doesn't take a break

This is a normal day in the Third, but it is not. Stallbacken is the closest to the desert, and at the gates of the controlled, strictly who is allowed to enter. As travsporten (Sweden) - now-without an audience - is counted as one work, the harness racing continues, despite the decision of the government on the meetings, with a maximum of 50 people.

As the Horses come off the track after the first lap, and Örjan Kihlström, handed over the reins to an attendant, who will be running. Despite the fact that it's cold out there, so he is happy that the races can do it.

" We would be terribly affected if we were to stop the run, so we should be grateful to them for as long as we can keep going. We have a huge advantage with that we are looking at large areas, and most of the people that are working with it, it's out there on the farm, and don't meet too many people. When it comes to the risk of cross-contamination is a very good one if we say so."

”the Racetrack is also unique in the way”

The Routines of the kuskarna look a bit different after the coronavirusets the outbreak. No alkotester is carried out, as is customary prior to the event. The test is to be taken only if the track officials see something suspicious. In addition, there is a kuskarna were asked to change clothes in the car or on the trailer.

It is usually skojas that the horse lovers would rather spend time with the horses than the people, and for once in your life, it can be seen as an advantage.

"We are close to the animals, and not particularly close to other men, and on the balcony. The racetrack is also unique in the way it is because it is possible to still be running, say, the Emilia and Leo.

"It is more than that of which not so much, and also from France, for example, to hear people, to ask about the horses. You don't want to take advantage of a bad thing, but if we can get a few more people to get interested in horse racing and that we can continue to run as it is the gun, if it comes to that.

Emilia, Leo, says that she has noticed an increased interest from players who are not accustomed to playing in the american travsport

Europe as a Whole hästnäring hang on In any of the countries in which the travsporten is the most going on right now, no races on the basis of their respective restrictions. The Norwegian travsporten have been hit hard financially by their stand and their survival depends largely on the Swedish horse racing at the moment.

Andrew Garman, managing director of the Norsk Rikstoto foundation, said in an interview with the Norwegian broadcasting corporation (NRK the other day, that almost the whole of Europe, hästnäring right now, hang on, it is possible to betting on horses in Sweden.

One of the tävlingskvällens coach, Kenneth Haugstad, is he, and tells her that he had a new job in a couple of months in the future, as travexpert in Norway in order to teach them about american harness racing.

"There's nothing else to play right now, and people want to play. They want the thrill, so I hope to be able to keep it together here, "says Kenneth Haugstad, and stresses the importance of the sport rolling:

"It's very important that we have a little bit of income. This is what we live by and we don't have the money to run on, so it will be a difficult one. When the tire hästägarna and don't want to have to have a horse in training. Since there are many people who would find it difficult.

this is One of the newest additions to the Swedish established the kuskelit is, Richard N, Professor. He says, and points to a people of no stallbacke, and said:

"It's just that it's almost here. There are more people inside the bus in Stockholm, sweden than there are here. The reason is, I think, that there is no reason that we shouldn't be driving. Then it's a good thing that we are running, so that people have something to look at.

Also in the Channel, with 75 employees, hold itself at arm's length when they are interviewing are active in the stallbackenStor the increase in net sales in the streckspelen

Tonight's the big streckspel, V86, put in the time and the course switch, between the Third and the Åbys trotting track in Mölndal, Sweden. Startbilen rolls, while a stand of oak trees, up to The lighter for the game.

V75 this Saturday had a turnover of more than 113 million people – the equivalent of today last year had a turnover of sek 99 million, and the jackpot.

"First and foremost, we would like to make the point very clearly that this is a situation that we wish we had never been in. The situation is really difficult and hard for everyone in the community, "says Nicklas Johansson, who is responsible for the play of the horses at the online betting company of ATG, said:

"However, we are aware of the growing interest in a variety of ways. The net sales of our most popular horse games go well, and more and more customers than they normally are in the atg.make sure to check out the start lists, read the news, and in order to play. On the other hand, the decrease in our sports games, as all of the leagues and competitions that have been closed due to the pandemic. So, we are very grateful to the game of horses, can compensate for the loss.

Startbilen release of one of the evening's line-up in the face of the blank läktar – the racetrack is now considered to be a arbetsplats Stjärnkusken: ”This is surreal”

Erik Adielsson just won a race at the legendary trainer Stig H Johansson. He sits down on the stone wall outside of the entry and catch our breath. Solvallakusken is cautiously optimistic to the idea of trotting off.

"It is clear that there is a great interest in the races. There is no doubt about it. This is great for the racetrack, but I have to say that you are humble in the situation, though. We know so many who are suffering physically, losing a job, and so on. It is a very unique situation.

He also emphasised on the importance of travsporten continue to roll thanks largely to the vast open spaces of the competition area, and the interactions that the loading / unloading of the horses, basically only happens in the outdoors.

"If it is possible, I think it's a good thing if we can continue to drive, in order for us as a sport, and then you notice among the friends, and then they find that it's fun to have something to adhere to. As long as we can be, it is clear that we are going to do it.

"But I have a hard time to stand up and shout out with a fanfare and the shouting of a good sales it is because you dont know how it will affect the whole of society and around the world. It's just surreal.

By Tagesanzeiger

Reprinted with permission of the Indo and New York