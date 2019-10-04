Ontario Sired yearlings hot commodities

Two-year-old pacing filly Alicorn has two Gold Series wins along with victories in the Battle Of The Belles and Eternal Camnation under her belt for earnings of $408,289. The daughter of Bettors Delight also lowered the Ontario Sires Stakes speed record f

ROCKWOOD, SEPT. 30, 2019 – After a summer in which harness racing Ontario sired horses captured the Meadowlands Pace, Hambletonian, William Wellwood Memorial and Metro Pace finals, the Ontario Sired yearlings available at the Lexington, London and Harrisburg sales will once again be hot commodities.

Just over 600 Ontario Sired yearlings will parade through sales rings in the coming weeks, with more than 110 available at the Lexington Selected Sale between Oct. 1 and 5, just over 300 at the London Selected Sale Oct. 19 and 20 and the remainder at the Harrisburg Black Book Sale Nov. 4 through 8.

In addition to the Ontario Sires Stakes program’s leading sires, Bettors Delight and Kadabra , buyers will find yearlings by 26 other stallions at the three sales. In addition to established stallions, buyers can look forward to the first crops from pacing stallions Control The Moment , Physicallyinclined and S tate Treasurer and trotting stallion Il Sogno Dream . Trotting stallion Crazed will also debut his first Ontario Sired crop this fall.

“I am very much looking forward to this fall's sales, starting with the opening session of Lexington tonight,” said Walter Parkinson, president of the Standardbred Breeders of Ontario Association. “The Ontario Sires Stakes has seen a lot of dominant performers this past season, with many of them stepping up and defeating the best that North America has to offer in Grand Circuit stakes action.”

Buyers selecting Ontario Sired yearlings will have an opportunity to race in the lucrative 2020 Ontario Sires Stakes (OSS) program. Complete details about the OSS program are available at http://www.ontariosiresstakes.com.

Along with three-year-old pacing colt Best In Show ( Bettors Delight – Put On A Show), three-year-old trotting colt Forbidden Trade ( Kadabra – Pure Ivory), two-year-old trotting colt HP Royal Theo ( Royalty For Life – Mikas Mazurka) and undefeated two-year-old pacing colt Tall Dark Stranger’s ( Bettors Delight – Precocious Beauty) Grand Circuit victories, Ontario Sired horses have enjoyed broad success in open stake events this summer.

Two-year-old pacing filly Alicorn ( Bettors Delight – Mythical) won the Eternal Camnation and her Shes A Great Lady elimination and three-year-old pacing colt Bettors Wish ( Bettors Delight – Lifetime Star) won the Art Rooney Pace, Kentucky Sires Stakes Final, Carl Milstein Memorial and his North America Cup, Meadowlands Pace and Messenger eliminations.

Also competing in the three-year-old pacing colt division, Century Farroh ( Mach Three – Beachy Girl) won the Simcoe Stake, Jennas Beach Boy and his Somebeachsomewhere division.

“Clearly, whether you are looking for your next OSS champion or dreaming of winning coveted Grand Circuit races, Ontario Sired yearlings have what it takes to get you there,” said Parkinson.

To view pedigree pages and videos for the Ontario Sired yearlings on offer this fall please visit:

Lexington Selected Yearling Sale (Oct. 1 to 5) — http://lexingtonselected.com

London Selected Yearling Sale (Oct. 19 and 20) — http://www.londonselectedyearlingsale.com

Harrisburg Black Book Sale (Nov. 4 to 8) — http://theblackbook.com

(SBOA/Sandra Snyder)