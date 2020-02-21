Ontario getting virtual reality game

Ryan Clements of The Farm Games is excited for the opportunity, stating, “We were thrilled to have found a partner in COSA to help develop this game, without them it would have remained just a dream, but now it is a reality!

“This type of industry partnership is exactly what we need in order to continue innovating within the sport we love. We are very grateful for the opportunity, and we believe this game is going to create some waves!”

Fans will feel like they are truly a part of the action as they sit in the sulky and control their horse using realistic reins. The game will put the player directly into a race with other Catch Driver players, so others can play along from their phones.

Keep an eye out for this exciting new game to show up at an Ontario racetrack this spring!