Day At The Track

Ontario getting virtual reality game

03:47 PM 21 Feb 2020 NZDT
Harness racing
An artistic rendering of the virtual reality harness racing arcade game that will be showing up at an Ontario racetrack this spring
Image courtesy The Farm Ventures
The Central Ontario Standardbred Association has partnered with The Farm Games, creators of ‘Off and Pacing’ and ‘Catch Driver,’ to bring you a never before seen experience – a fully immersive VR arcade harness racing game.

Ryan Clements of The Farm Games is excited for the opportunity, stating, “We were thrilled to have found a partner in COSA to help develop this game, without them it would have remained just a dream, but now it is a reality!

“This type of industry partnership is exactly what we need in order to continue innovating within the sport we love. We are very grateful for the opportunity, and we believe this game is going to create some waves!”

Fans will feel like they are truly a part of the action as they sit in the sulky and control their horse using realistic reins. The game will put the player directly into a race with other Catch Driver players, so others can play along from their phones.

Keep an eye out for this exciting new game to show up at an Ontario racetrack this spring!

From The Farm Ventures

