Ontario racing shut down again

All harness racing in Ontario will stop again as Premier Doug Ford announced today (Thursday, Apr. 1) that Ontario will move into a province-wide lockdown effective Saturday, Apr. 3 at 12:01 a.m. EDT.

The provincial government said that it is "pulling the emergency brake" as Covid-19 cases begin to rise again. This will result in the temporary closure of Woodbine Mohawk Park, The Raceway at Western Fair District, and Rideau Carleton Raceway . Flamboro Downs has previously been placed in lockdown and planned to move its cards to Mohawk Park.

The racing industry in Ontario was closed for seven weeks during the last lockdown, which began on Dec. 26, 2020 and ended on Feb. 16.

Ontario's last race programs before shutting down will be the Friday, Apr. 1 cards of Woodbine Mohawk Park and The Raceway at Western Fair.