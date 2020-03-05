Onwards and upwards for Caitlin

Caitlin Guppy landed her first-ever training success with Paddington Central. She was joined in the after race celebrations by father Bill, boyfriend Michael Manning and victorious driver James Herbertson.

Enthusiastic Rochester horsewoman Caitlin Guppy is almost certain that things can only get better after recently landing her first success as a harness racing trainer.

Guppy, who lives in the small agricultural township of Rochester, 60 kms north-east of Bendigo, admitted she had endured a frustrating couple of months of bad luck.

"If something could go wrong, it almost certainly did-I just hope that is all behind me," she said.

Seven-year-old gelding Paddington Central (Changeover-Highland Sting (Live Or Die) did his best to start turning things around for Guppy with an impressive victory at Maryborough last Friday afternoon.

"It was pretty exciting to get my first winner. We didn't have a big celebration or anything, but I did go out for tea with my parents Bill and Linda, and my boyfriend Michael Manning," she said.

"At his previous run, 'Paddy' was great when he ran third at Gunbower. He was wide early for a bit, and battled on gamely.

"I put James (Herbertson) on him for those two starts after I got a four-week suspension at Cobram. I don't mind driving, but I think we'll stick with putting the good drivers on where we can."

Paddington Central will compete at Bendigo tomorrow, drawing barrier four in the $7000 Garrards Horse and Hound Pace at 5.13pm.

At Maryborough, Herbertson didn't bustle the big-striding gelding, coolly dropping on the back of the leader Blissfull Penny soon after the start. He always travelled nicely and when put out in the clear up the home straight, scooted to the line.

Guppy has been training horses for a few years.

"No-one else in the family ever got involved hands-on in the sport, although mum and dad owned a few over the years. They raced a couple of nice horses there for a while," she said.

"Dad was a truck driver before he retired and now he helps me out and chauffeurs us to the meetings which is great."

Guppy and boyfriend Michael race Paddington Central in partnership after purchasing the pacer from the Bathurst region.

"Michael owns a few other horses and we were watching one of them and I told him if it won, he had to buy me one-it did, and he was true to his word!" she said.

"We saw 'Paddy' for sale and both kind of agreed that he may go okay in Victoria. It didn't start off all that great with a flat tyre the first start and then he got caught in the death-seat at his next outing."

Guppy almost got her second training success in the space of four days when another of her team went down narrowly at Echuca earlier this week.

Our Sir Vancelot-sired gelding Wotplanetrufrom, handled by Herbertson, was beaten by a head in the 4yo and older pace.

"That would have certainly been an emotional win because I've been through so much with him. There's been a string of issues, but it was lovely to see him get so close," Guppy said.

Terry Gange

NewsAlert PR Mildura