Oosting sweeps Sophomore Pacing Filly Stakes

ANDERSON, Ind.-July 27, 2019 - Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino capped off a week of Indiana Sires Stakes action on Saturday, July 27 with the highly competitive group of harness racing three-year-old pacing fillies who took to the track in two $48,000 divisions. It was a nice night for driver Mike Oosting as he steered both divisional winners.

While the betting public was backing Lady Capulet in the first division, it was a different Shane Bowermaster trainee, Fully A Virgin with Michael Oosting in the sulky, that made her way to the winner's circle. Once the gate opened, Elektra King with Ricky Macomber Jr. grabbed the lead and were followed intently by Incredible Show with Sam Widger, who was looking for back-to-back stakes victories. Elektra King led through the first quarter in :27:2 but her lead would be short lived as Incredible Show made her way to the front just before the half in :56:0.

Once the field hit the third quarter in 1:24:2, John De Long began to move even-money favorite Lady Capulet to apply pressure from first-over with Fully A Virgin grabbing the cover and waited patiently to strike from second-over. When the fillies hit the stretch, the field tightened and the stage was set for a serious stretch battle to the wire. Employing a final quarter of :27:1, Fully A Virgin tipped off her cover and paced strong to the wire to stop the clock in 1:52:1 and win by nearly two lengths, leaving behind a four-horse battle for place. Sage Ivy and Trace Tetrick rallied for second while Pure Maid with LeWayne Miller fought gamely for third. Fully A Virgin paid $6.00 to win.

"I knew we'd either be first up or second over," driver Michael Oosting revealed after the victory. "I knew we needed to be up close when we hit that stretch. We raced her the opposite way last week and it really got to her, but she raced really well tonight."

The daughter of Always A Virgin -Full Of Gold now boasts a lifetime bankroll of $143,805 and his owned by the Emerald Highlands Farm. This is the filly's sixth lifetime win from 22 starts.

The second division's field was equally competitive and Oosting found the winner's circle once more with the longest shot on the board, Majestic Virgin, who lit up the tote board paying $64.20 to win. Utilizing a ground saving trip, Majestic Virgin got up in the final strides of the mile to record the third win of her sophomore season from 11 outings.

Play For Pay and Brandon Bates were the first to get a call and grabbed the early lead, hoping to once again best Indiana Sires Stakes Super Finals Champion and 1-5 favorite Rockin Nola and Joey Putnam. Play For Pay dictated opening fractions of :27:4 and :57:0 while the rest of the field sorted out early racing position.

When the fillies reached the third quarter in 1:24:0, Play For Pay was joined on the outside by Rockin Nola and the top pair were matching strides turning for home. While the leaders were battling it out on the front, Majestic Virgin was working her way up the inside with a full head of steam. With a final quarter of :27:1, Oosting urged Majestic Virgin forward and she responded gamely to upset the field as the longest shot on the board and stop the clock at 1:52:0. Play For Pay was forced to settled for second while Rockin Nola took third.

Majestic Virgin

With the win, Majestic Virgin brought her lifetime earnings to $81,635 for owner Jerry Graham. The 1:52 clocking also equaled a new lifetime best for the daughter of Always A Virgin -Fox Valley Tulip who is trained by Tom Simmons.

Indiana Sires Stakes action will continue at Harrah's Hoosier Park on Tuesday, July 30 with one $65,500 division for the two-year-old trotting colts & geldings and three $45,000 divisions for the two-year-old trotting fillies. Live racing at Harrah's Hoosier Park will follow a Tuesday through Saturday schedule and be conducted through November 9. For more information on the upcoming entertainment or live racing schedule, please visit www.harrahshoosierpark.com.

