Day At The Track

Open Trot to Whats The Word

01:24 AM 16 Oct 2019 NZDT
Whats The Word, harness racing
Whats The Word and driver Jim Pantaleano
Chris Gooden photo

WASHINGTON, PA, Oct. 14, 2019 -- Whats The Word confidently pulled the pocket down the backside and rolled to an easy harness racing victory in Monday's $20,000 Open 1 Handicap Trot at The Meadows.

Whats The Word was stalking Donatover, who had a rough journey to the front. When driver Jim Pantaleano sensed that the leader was weakening, he moved outside and asked Whats The Word for trot. The 4-year-old son of Donato Hanover-Your Word Is Good drew off and defeated Final Breath by a length in 1:54. Barn Girl, hard used from post 8, finished third.

Scott Betts trains Whats The Word, who vaulted over $300,000 in career earnings, for Go Fast Stable, Kapideo Singh and Earl Hill, Jr.

Mike Wilder piloted three winners on the 13-race card.

Live racing at The Meadows continues Tuesday when the program features a trio of rich wagering opportunities: a $5,000 total-pool guarantee for the Pick 4 (races 3-6); a $3,216.53 double carryover in the Pick 5 (races 2-6); a $1,548.56 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5. First post is 1:05 PM.

By Evan Pattak, for The Meadows Standardbred Owners Association

 

 

