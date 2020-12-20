Open is one of five winners for Chris Page

DAYTON, OH. - GD Western Joe (Chris Page) was a harness racing repeat winner in the Saturday (Dec. 19) $17,800 Open Pace at Hollywood Dayton Raceway .

It was the eighth seasonal victory for the five-year-old son of Real Desire as well as the fourth triumph on the program for Page.

A race later, Page revisited the winner's circle to give him five wins In the first ten races.

Despite being handicapped to the outside of the field, GD Western Joe was able to dictate the race to his foes by stepping to the front just an eighth of a mile into the fray and never needing to look back. It is not often nowadays that you see a quicker back half than front half at Ohio's commercial tracks, but that was the case in this featured event.

Fractions were :27, :56, 1:23 and the mile was clocked in 1:51.

Braley Hanover (Brady Galliers) sat the pocket throughout and tried in vein to gain on the winner in the stretch, but to no avail.

Bro (John DeLong) rallied gallantly in the late going to grab the third place prize money.

GD Western Joe

Page's other winners were Drawing Dragons (1:51.1, $3.20), Major Nemesis (1:52.2, $5.60), Persistent Threat A (1:53.1, $5.40) and the trotter Another Breath (1:55.2, $5).

Gregg Keidel