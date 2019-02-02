Open to Betterb Chevron N

YONKERS, NY, Friday, February 1, 2019 - Odds-on harness racing fave Betterb Chevron N (Jordan Stratton, $2.90) methodically wore down one rival, then held off another Friday night, winning Yonkers Raceway's $44,000 Filly and Mare Open Pace.

Away fourth from post position No. 3, Betterb Chevron N saw Delishka N (Brent Holland) leapfrog around Shez Sugarsweet A (Ron Cushing), paying a :26.4 opening quarter-mile privilege for the lead. Aldine Hanover (Jason Bartlett) also left, but backed away into a three-hole.

It was a rated :30.2 second substation (:57.1 half) before Betterb Chevron N began her advance. She closed in moving toward the 1:25.4 three-quarters, putting Delishka N away early in the lane. Aldine Hanover found room too late, with Betterb Chevron N lasting by a half-length in 1:54.

Delishka N saved the bottom of the ticket, with Amateur Hour (George Brennan) and Shez Sugarsweet A rounding out the payees.

For Betterb Chevron N, a 6-year-old Down Under daughter of Bettor's Delight owned by William Hartt and trained by Lance Hudson, it was her third win in as many seasonal/U-S starts. The exacta paid $10.20, the triple returned $27 and the superfecta paid $75.