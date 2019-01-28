Open trot a dream for Pine Dream

LEBANON, OH. - Pine Dream notched his first victory of the 2019 season on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 27) at Miami Valley Raceway, copping the Open Trot in 1:55.3.

Driver Aaron Merriman got away third with the winner until the quarter was reached in :28.3, but was shuffled to fourth along the pylons at the :57.1 midway juncture and then fifth when passing the three quarters marker in 1:26.2. Finding racing room around the final turn, Pine Dream moved to the outer flow and then swung wide for the stretch drive. With a :29 final panel, the 7-year-old son of Pinetucky swept past show finisher Primed N Powerful (Tyler Smith), runnerup All About Cowboys (Jason Brewer) and tiring longshot pacesetter Sweet Mr Pinetucky (Mike Oosting) to secure the triumph.

It was the twelfth win in 35 starts over the last year and ballooned Pine Dream's life bounty to $210,000. Kelly Chupp trains him for the Chupp Racing Stable Inc. On a day when favorites dominated the mutuel results, Pine Dream paid $10.80. Coupled with All About Cowboys the exacta returned $74.40; while a 50-cent trifecta including Primed N Powerful was worth $166.75.

A $20,000 Open II trot was won handily by Boffin (Elliott Deaton), who disposed of Classic Venture (Brett Miller) and Pridecrest (Brewer) in 1:57.1.

Three divisions of the Claim To Fame series for $30,000 horses finally were contested after back-to-back Sunday weather cancellations at Miami Valley. Prohibitive favorite Coal Hanover (Dan Noble) copped the first split by five lengths in 1:53.3 over a sloppy track caused by intermittent freezing and thawing for several days. Indiana Cam (Todd Warren) and Swapportunity (Josh Sutton) were next to cross the line. Coal Harbor had nine claims entered on him and will race next for new trainer Steve Crist.

J M Jet Set (Noble) was a neck better than Backstreet Lawyer (Miller) and Verdad (Merriman) in the second division, clocked in 1:55. In the final heat, Cyclone Kiwi N (Merriman) won a narrow decision in 1:55.2. Prejudice (Chris Page) was moved up to second due to an interference call in the final quarter, while Given Up Terror (Lyle Scurlock) was moved up to third.

Racing at Miami Valley resumes Monday afternoon (Jan. 28) with a pair of Claim To Fame Series championships highlighting the card. $8000 claiming mares will chase a $17,500 purse and $15,000 trotters will vie for a $27,500 bounty. Post time is 2:05 p.m.

Gregg Keidel