Day At The Track

Opportunities for quality Empire-sired lots

05:46 AM 14 Feb 2020 NZDT
Betting Line
Betting Line seen here extending his win streak to 13
Mark Hall Photo

Exciting times as the first BETTING LINE yearlings in New Zealand go under the hammer and a quality list of very well bred harness racing horses across the four days of the sales from Somebeachsomewhere, Captaintreacherous, Well Said and Western Terror.

Lots 5-122 below will be sold at the Karaka Sales in Auckland 16 & 17 February
Lots 185-382 will be sold at the Canterbury Sales in Christchurch 18 & 19 February

You can access the entire catalogue through the NZB logo at the bottom of the email or click on the individual photo for the full pedigree of that lot - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions:

Lot 5 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
 
Lot 44 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 50 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Artiscape mare)
Lot 67 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 87 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Falcon Seelster mare)
Lot 122 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 186 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Artsplace mare)
Lot 201 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from American Ideal mare)
Lot 210 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 212 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 227 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Dream Away mare)
Lot 230 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 241 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 256 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Courage Under Fire mare)
Lot 263 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 268 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Somebeachsomewhere mare)
Lot 278 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Rocknroll Hanover mare)
Lot 310 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 319 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 344 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 352 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 364 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 374 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Dream Army mare)
Lot 381 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 36 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Art Major mare)
Lot 47 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly
(from Artsplace mare)
Lot 54 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 75 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 96 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 185 - BETTING LINE colt
(from American Ideal mare)
Lot 193 - WESTERN TERROR colt
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 203 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 211 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Big Jim mare)
Lot 220 - WELL SAID filly
(from Christian Cullen mare)
Lot 228 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 235 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Life Sign mare)
Lot 250 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Badlands Hanover mare)
Lot 258 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Holmes Hanover mare)
Lot 266 - WELL SAID filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 267 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Artsplace mare)
Lot 277 - BETTING LINE filly
(from Artsplace mare)
Lot 297 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Live Or Die mare)
Lot 318 - BETTING LINE colt
(from Rocknroll Hanover mare)
Lot 338 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Shadow Play mare)
Lot 350 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 362 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 365 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Presidential Ball mare)
Lot 380 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Bettors Delight mare)
Lot 382 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt
(from Artsplace mare)
