Opportunities for quality Empire-sired lots

Exciting times as the first BETTING LINE yearlings in New Zealand go under the hammer and a quality list of very well bred harness racing horses across the four days of the sales from Somebeachsomewhere, Captaintreacherous, Well Said and Western Terror.

Lots 5-122 below will be sold at the Karaka Sales in Auckland 16 & 17 February

Lots 185-382 will be sold at the Canterbury Sales in Christchurch 18 & 19 February

You can access the entire catalogue through the NZB logo at the bottom of the email or click on the individual photo for the full pedigree of that lot - below is a listing of the outstanding colts and fillies available by our exceptional stallions:



(from Christian Cullen mare) Lot 5 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from Christian Cullen mare)



(from Badlands Hanover mare) Lot 44 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Badlands Hanover mare)



(from Badlands Hanover mare) Lot 122 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Badlands Hanover mare)



(from Artsplace mare) Lot 186 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from Artsplace mare)



(from American Ideal mare) Lot 201 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from American Ideal mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 210 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 212 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Dream Away mare) Lot 227 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Dream Away mare)



(from Christian Cullen mare) Lot 230 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from Christian Cullen mare)



(from Christian Cullen mare) Lot 241 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly(from Christian Cullen mare)



(from Courage Under Fire mare) Lot 256 - BETTING LINE colt(from Courage Under Fire mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 263 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Rocknroll Hanover mare) Lot 278 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Rocknroll Hanover mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 310 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS colt(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 319 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE filly(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 344 - CAPTAINTREACHEROUS filly(from Bettors Delight mare)



(from Bettors Delight mare) Lot 352 - SOMEBEACHSOMEWHERE colt(from Bettors Delight mare)