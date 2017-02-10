Opportunity to buy Group 1 winning mare

Only once before in the 18-year history of the Auckland Trotting Club Syndicates has a mare been offered for sale at the end of her harness racing career. The ATC Syndicates have fashioned an incredibly successful record to date and their statistics belie belief.

Since their inception in 1998, when the ATC Trotpower Syndicate was formed, the ensuing 16 syndicates have raced 43 horses and have had 37 individual winners of 209 races, for stake earnings of $5,843,346. When bonuses and sales are added, the grand total of earnings soars to in excess of $9,000,000.

If one had been a member of every ATC Syndicate from day one, then you would be showing an extremely healthy 447% return.

In total, ATC Syndicates have had 1245 starts, for 209 wins, 173 seconds and 158 thirds and when you relate achievements on a percentage basis, the statistics become absolutely amazing. For example, ATC Syndicates have an 86% winners to starters record, have been 43.4% in the money (first, second and third) of all starts and have average total earnings (stakes, bonuses and sales) of $211,060 per race starter.

At the top of the earnings tree is Changeover , the winner of 29 races including the 2008 NZ Trotting Cup, who amassed $2,426,765 in stakes, before being sold for huge money to stand at stud.

Another hit in the male ranks was Tintin In America , who won five Group 1 races and $934,305 in stakes, before he too was sold to stand at stud.

In the female ranks, the ATC Syndicates have only raced three fillies to date, with the previous well-performed Helena Kilena (1:57, 4 wins, 2 placings, $29,884) leading the way. She was retired after her racing career and sold by tender on behalf of the ATC Trot 2004 Syndicate back in 2006 and has gone on to already leave three winners as a broodmare.

Now, the ATC 2012 Syndicate is about to offer their highly credentialed mare IDEAL BELLE for sale by tender as a broodmare.

She has by far the best record of any ATC Syndicate filly/mare raced, being the current NZ Record Holder for a 3YO Filly over 1700m, with a time of 2:00.4 (Mile Rate 1:54) set in 2013 and is a Group 1 winner having won the 2014 NZ Oaks. From just 34 race starts, IDEAL BELLE has the excellent record of 7 wins and 13 placings, for stake earnings of $204,316, having had her career curtailed by injury; otherwise she would have surely added substantially to her tally.

IDEAL BELLE also lacks nothing on the pedigree page either, being by American Ideal out of Blistering Belle and is a half-sister to FIVE CARD DRAW (1:53.7m, Aust, 24 wins, 31 placings, $546,728), including the Group 1 NZ Sires Stakes 2YO Final, the Group 1 Harness Jewels 2YO c&g Emerald, the Group 1 Young Guns Cardigan Bay Stakes and being named the 2011-12 2YO Pacer of the Year; ELITE BELLE (1:54.6m, USA, 11 wins, 15 placings, $116,000), including a Nevele R Fillies Heat and is now the dam of CHARLESTON BELLE (p3, 1:56, 5 wins, 17 places, $86,529); DANIELA HANTUCHOVA (1:53.6m, Aust, 13 wins, 11 places, $87,003) who is now at stud; ALLIN ON THE RIVER (1:58.2, 1609m, 4 wins, 2 places, $30,527); and PLATINUM BELLE (1:56.3, 1730m, Aust, 2 wins, $13,172).

Interestingly, a yearling filly out of IDEAL BELLE’s dam Blistering Belle, by Bettor’s Delight , and thus a half-sister, sold at the 2015 Yearling Sales for $75,000.

There is sure to be a great deal of interest in the tender for the sale of IDEAL BELLE and if you require more information regarding this, it can be obtained at this link.