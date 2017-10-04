Optimism for Fall Yearling sales

OCTOBER 3, 2017 – Harness racing yearling sale season swings into high gear with the first session of the Lexington Selected Yearling Sale on Tuesday, Oct. 3.

Of the more than 580 Ontario Sired young horses that will parade into an auction ring this fall, buyers will find almost 100 of them at the five-day Lexington sale. More than 300 will be on offer at the London Selected Sale October 14 and 15, and the remainder will be found in the Harrisburg Black Book Sale November 6 through 10.

In addition to yearlings by leading Ontario Sires Stakes stallions Kadabra and Sportswriter , buyers are eagerly anticipating the first Ontario-eligible crops from pacing stallions Betterthancheddar , Sunfire Blue Chip and Sunshine Beach , and trotting stallions Archangel , E L Titan and Royalty For Life , This fall’s sales will also feature the second Ontario-eligible crop from pacing stallion Bettors Delight.

“It's an exciting time of year for both breeders and buyers,” said Standardbred Breeders of Ontario Association president Walter Parkinson. “This sale season, we have the first Ontario-eligible crops of several high end pacing and trotting stallions, something we have not seen in the past few years. This will make for some exciting racing for the 2018 stakes season.”

Buyers selecting Ontario Sired yearlings will have an opportunity to compete for an estimated $13.25 million in the 2018 Ontario Sires Stakes program, up slightly from 2017. Full details about the 2018 Standardbred Improvement Program are available at http://www.ontariosiresstakes.com/about_oss/program_notices.html.

This season Ontario Sired horses have delivered impressive performances in both the Ontario Sires Stakes program and open stake events. Three-year-old trotting filly Magic Presto ( Kadabra – In The Mean Time) captured her Hambletonian Oaks elimination and finished second in the final and has added $417,434 to her bankroll. Percy Bluechip ( Shadow Play – Advantest) won the sole Eternal Camnation division and Kendall Seelster ( Shadow Play – Kiddie Cocktail) triumphed in the Champlain Stakes, putting both pacing fillies well over $300,000 in earnings for their novice campaigns. And, although she was not eligible to any open stake events, two-year-old trotting filly Kadabra Queen ( Kadabra – Queen Street) has still managed to amass $215,000 with her perfect record of four wins in four Gold Series starts with the $225,000 Super Final still to come on Oct. 14.

In addition, Ontario Sires Stakes graduates Emoticon Hanover ( Kadabra – Emmylou Who) and Sintra ( Mach Three – Dancin Barefoot) have captured multiple open stakes in their four-year-old campaigns. With her victory in the Miss Versatility Final trotting mare Emoticon Hanover became the latest Ontario Sired millionaire and pacing gelding Sintra is less than $100,000 away from the milestone after capturing the Canadian Pacing Derby Final.

“Ontario Sired performers have continually proven that they are able to compete against the best in the world,” noted Parkinson. “With the strength of the OSS program and the ability to compete in Grand Circuit and Open stakes events, Ontario Sired yearlings have a lot to offer to buyers this fall.”

For detailed pedigrees and video of all the Ontario Sired youngsters on offer at the fall yearling sales please visit…

Lexington Selected Yearling Sale (Oct. 3 to 7) — lexingtonselected.com

London Selected Yearling Sale (Oct. 14 and 15) — londonselectedyearlingsale.com

Harrisburg Black Book Sale (Nov. 6 to 10) — theblackbook.com

Standardbred Breeders of Ontario Association