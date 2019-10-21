Orlando Jet wins 120th Graf Kalman Hunyady

The classy 1.1/1 harness racing favorite Orlando Jet (6m Orlando Vici -Chicolina) won today’s Graf Kalman Hunyady Gedenkrennen at the historic Krieau racetrack in Vienna, Austria, a track that opened in 1878 (the Central Moscow Hippodrome opened in 1834).

The purse was 25,000€ and the distance was 2600 meters autostart.

Eight horses contested this one and Orlando Jet with trainer Rudolf Haller aboard for Team Neuhof, circled the field on the first lap and drew away from his rivals in the final bend. Race time was 1.14.3kr and the victory increased Orlando Jet’s life earnings to 383,251€. Jagaro Mo (9m Look de

Star -Joy of Mo) was second for Mario Zanderigo and Raphael Venus (8g Charmy Skeeter -Riganda) was third for Hubert Brandstatter Jr. Cash Back Pellini (6g Ready Cash -Galietta Broline) and Lord Brodde (6g Pine Chip -Leonas Yessi) completed the top five.

Orlando Jet put on an impressive show and looks ready to play at the Vincennes winter meet.