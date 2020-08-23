Orlando Jet wins in France

August 21, 2020 - The International star Orlando Jet (7m Orlando Vici -Chicolina), off as the 1/10 harness racing favorite, took the Grand Prix de Vitesse de Divonne-les-Bains (purse 34,000€, 2050 meters autostart, European) in 1.11.4kr.

Trainer Rudolf Haller was the pilot for Team Neuhoif as Orlando Jet won his third in France and increased his life earnings to 384,051€.

12/1 Callio Delbi (8g Rieussec ) was second and 6.7/1 A Sweet Dance (5f Maharajah -Sugar Step) was third.

The latter was reined by Alexis Prat for legendary trainer Anders Lindqvist.

Click here for a video replay of Orlando Jet

Gunilla d'Atour and Gu d'Heripre Win Gr. II Tests at Vincennes

August 19, 2020 - Two Groupe II events highlighted this Paris-Vincennes harness racing card with the first being the Prix Guy le Gonidec (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four year old females).

2.8/1 Gunilla d’Atout (4f Ready Cash -Topaze d’Atout) secured this 1.13.9kr timed victory with Eric Raffin up for Ecurie Saint Martin and trainer Sebastien Guarato.

She won for the ninth time and raised life earnings to 361,150€.

4.1/1 Goldy Mary (4f Ready Cash -Bloody Mary) was second for trainer/driver Matthieu Abrivard and Ecurie HM Stables.

Jean Pierre Dubois bred this one.

Third was 2.4/1 Green Grass (4f Bold Eagle -Tootsie Smiling) with Mathieu Mottier up for trainer Guarato and owner Sebastien Dewulf.

Gunilla d’Atout

The companion event was the Prix Jules Thibault (purse 85,000€, 2700 meters, four year old males).

The 5/10 odds favorite Gu d’Heripe (4m Coktail Jet -Vedetta d’Heripre) scored with a 1.13.3kr timed front end effort with Franck Nivard driving. Ecurie d’Heripre is breeder/owner of this Philippe Billard trainee.

He now has 10 career wins for 381,750€ earned.

9/1 Golden Bridge (4m Ready Cash -Usenza) was second handled by David Thomain for trainer Philippe Allaire and breeder/owner Michel Tessier.

65/1 odds Gallant Way (4m Ready Cash -Queen Flore) was third with Anthony Barrier teaming for trainer Allaire and breeder/owner Jacques Pauc.

Fourth was 12/1 Gotland (4m Ready Cash -Sanawa) with Eric Raffin piloting for owner/trainer Allaire with J.P. Guay the breeder.

Gu d’Heripre

Also on the card was the Prix de Beaune (purse 49,000€, 2850 meters, European) and Goofy Greenwood (7g Russel November -Chatooga River) scored in 1.13.3kr for reinsman Franck Nivard, trainer Hugo Langeweg Jr. and owner Stall Amsterdam.

This was his fourth victory in France and it raised his life earnings to 275,769€.

Crescendis was second for J.F. Senet and third was Colorado Blue with Gabriele Gelormini aboard.

Thomas H. Hicks