Day At The Track

Orlando Vici quinella's 170,000€ Kymi Grand Prix

06:59 AM 16 Jun 2019 NZST
Orlando Vici, harness racing
Orlando Vici siring three of the first four Kymi finishers today is testimony to his performance.
Haras des Trotteurs Photo

June 15, 2019 - Racing Mange (6m Orlando Vici - Kara Kickan) was an easy winner of today’s Kymi Grand Prix at Kouvola (purse 170,000€ with 100,000€ to the winner, 2100 meters autostart, 10 harness racing entrants with one scratch) clocked in a rated 1.11.7kr.

Joakim Lovgren trains and reined the winner that now sports nine career wins in 44 starts for 362,165€ in life earnings.

Trainer Lovgren stated in post-race interview that he was proud of the winner that is now at the best in his career.

He was off at 29/1 odds on the PMU network and 8.8/1 at ATG.

Finishing second was Next Direction (6g Orlando Vici / Be My Luxx) with Iikka Nurmonen aboard and third went to Handsome Brad (6m Brad de Veluwe-Ulrica M) handled by Carl Johan Jepson.

Chief Orlando (6m Orlando Vici) was fourth with Bjorn Goop handling the lines.

Racing Mange

Racing Mange and happy connections

The sire in the spotlight this day was Orlando Vici, a solid performing sire of winners in France, Sweden and Australia where is among the leading money winning sires.

Siring three of the first four Kymi finishers today is testimony to his performance.

Orlando Vici

Orlando Vici has become one of the most popular young Sires in Europe.

A two year old winner himself and winner of nine Group races at ages three and four, on the racetrack Orlando Vici won 12 times in 32 starts for 835,990€ earned.

His progeny have won close to 32 Million Euros in Europe.

With a 72 percent starters to live foals in France, progeny show an ability to both sprint and stay, with an exceptional clean gait.

Thomas H. Hicks

 

