Dan Patch Awards at Orlando's Rosen Shingle Creek

The U. S. Harness Writers Association (USHWA), the trade organization of harness racing communicators and the largest organization of its kind in the world, has announced that it will be holding its 2018 Dan Patch Awards Banquet at the Rosen Shingle Creek in Orlando, Fla., on Sunday, February 25, with the organization's annual meetings to be conducted the day before and that day.



Located just off Universal Boulevard, within 10 minutes of the Orlando International Airport and minutes from the many area attractions, Rosen Shingle Creek is a five-star property that is ranked a top-20 U.S. meeting hotel by Cvent. The stunning 230-acre property includes an 18-hole, Arnold Palmer-redesigned golf course, four swimming pools, a spa that includes nine treatment rooms, two lighted tennis courts, sand volleyball, basketball and a state-of-the-art fitness center.



There are 15 restaurant/lounges located on the property, including the upscale steakhouse A Land Remembered, the fine-dining bistro Cala Bella, Banrai Sushi, Mi Casa Tequila Taqueria, and a 24-hour deli.

Rosen Shingle Creek offers more than 1,500 smoke-free guestrooms, which include Creek Sleeper Beds with designer linens and pillows, plush robes, 40-inch TVs and a spa-like bathroom.

Dan Patch Awards banquet ticket prices will be announced later, but a special price offering will be available for children 12 and under. Also, attendees will receive a greens fee discount at the adjacent golf course.

Rosen Shingle Creek offers complimentary shuttles to area theme parks and Orlando Premium Outlets. Attendees will be able to purchase theme park ticket packages at a discount via USHWA, with that information also available at a later time.

To see a promotional video of Rosen Shingle Creek, please click this link: RosenShingleCreekSizzleVideo2.mp4



"Through the hard work of our location committee,"said USHWA President Tim Bojarski. "USHWA now has a unique opportunity to host our Dan Patch Awards banquet at a truly luxurious location. The Rosen Shingle Creek Resort has facilities and amenities far beyond anywhere we have ever stayed in the past and we look forward to welcoming all of our award winners and guests to this property next February."



The Dan Patch Awards Banquet annually honors the best and brightest performers, both human and equine, of the previous season. The award winners are selected by USHWA, which will be holding its directors meeting on Saturday and its general membership meeting on the banquet Sunday.



Details will be made available at the USHWA website, http://www.ushwa.org/, and through trade media as they become available.