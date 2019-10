Axl Rose, the impressive colt from the Gocciadoro barn.

October 19, 2019 - Below are the Orsi Mangelli Open and Filly division eligibles for those harness racing tests on November 1 at Torino.

The Open Gr. I division races for a purse of 363,000€ and will likely be led by Axl Rose, the impressive colt from the Gocciadoro barn.

France will send General du Parc and Girls Talk into the fray as likely competitors.

Look well below for the eligibles;

Audrey Effe will lead the Filly division.