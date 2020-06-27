Day At The Track

Osarus Trot - Haras des Rouges Terres sale

03:25 AM 28 Jun 2020 NZST
For the fourth consecutive year the Osarus Trot – Haras des Rouges Terres sale will take place at Haras des Rouges Terres in Saint Léonard des Parcs (Normandy, France) and will take place on August 28.

Following the same format as in previous years, approximately one hundred horses, mainly “in training”, will be offered for sale by the famous French Baudron-Dubois family during a lunch-sale which is staged at the stables of Louis Baudron.

The sale will be broadcast live on the Osarus Trot website at www.osarus-trot.com.

Since its creation in 2017, the sale has produced a great number of winners on the track such as FIASCHETTO 1’13m, winner of the Gr.3 Prix Dido and placed second in the Gr.2 Prix Félicien Gauvreau, GRAND ART 1’12, winner and placed several times at group level at Vincennes and Enghien and who took a fourth place in the Gr.3 Prix Camilla at the end of May, Good Friday 1’13, winner of 6 races, Dream 1’13, winner of 7 races and 150.000 € since he was purchased in 2018, Fame Music 1’13 winner of 6 races including 3 in Paris, Hotika Blue 1’15 (winner at Vincennes last winter) or recent winners Hotel Mystic, top price of the 2019 edition, and Gabella, impressive winner at the beginning of June at Argentan. 

Contact :

rnaud Angeliaume +33 (0) 6 07 57 06 00 / trot@osarus.com www.osarus-trot.com

Marie Le Roux

