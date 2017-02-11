Driver suspended - illegal betting claims

Hunter harness racing was rocked by news late on Friday that the licence of harness racing trainer-driver Josh Osborn had been suspended over alleged betting activities.

Osborn, who is ninth on the NSW drivers’ premiership with 31 wins from 159 starts, was the leading Hunter reinsman this season.

The grandson of legendary trainer-driver Dick Osborn was stood down by Harness Racing NSW stewards under Australian Harness Racing Rule 183, which allows the suspension of licences pending the outcome of an inquiry.

“HRNSW has taken these measures after obtaining information indicating that betting accounts in the name of Mr Osborn had bets recorded on horses in races in which he participated, in contravention of Australian Harness Racing Rule (AHRR) 173,” HRNSW said in a statement.

He was yet to be charged but stewards suspended his licence given, among other factors, the “extremely serious nature of such conduct and absolute nature of AHRR 173 offences”.

Meanwhile, Newcastle and Menangle meetings on Saturday night had been pushed back to later times but were still going ahead as of Friday night despite predicted extreme heat.

The first of 10 races at Newcastle is set down for 7.04pm and Menangle’s Chariots of Fire meeting will begin at 6.48pm.

Former Keinbah-based training team Shane and Lauren Tritton have Salty Robyn and Anything For Love in the group 1 Chariots Of Fire, in which Lazarus was an odds-on favourite.

By Craig Kerry

Reprinted with permission of the Newcastle Herald